After 19 years of business on the Plaza, Cathleen Boitano-Grande is closing up her popular retail store and heading into retirement. Her store, “Bella All Things Beautiful,” is closing on July 31.
Boitano-Grande made the announcement earlier this month in a Facebook post on July 1 and thanked everyone for supporting the store.
“It has truly been a huge blessing and incredible journey/second career, to serve my loyal, local and tourist returnees during my time on the Plaza in Healdsburg! I can’t thank everyone enough for not only your continued support but your lasting friendship and love,” Boitano-Grande wrote.
When asked if she had been planning on retiring or if the COVID-19 pandemic spurred her to make the decision, Boitano-Grande said she’s been planning on retiring for a while.
“I was actually planning on retiring. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. It’s been 19 years and I was a nurse for 30 years prior and I’m just ready to have a family life and spend more time with my husband and my grandchildren,” she said.
The importance of relationships
Over the years, the quaint corner store has been a popular shopping destination for gifts, jewelry and women’s clothing and upon hearing Boitano-Grande’s announcement, folks were a bit saddened by the news.
“I had a woman call me on the phone and she was literally in tears,” Boitano-Grande said.
Countless people on the “Bella” Facebook page offered a “Congratulations” for Boitano-Grande’s retirement, but said they will certainly miss her and the store.
“It is very bitter sweet. I’ve had so many people come in or email me or call me and they’re just almost distraught sometimes because it’s been such a go-to gift store for people. It’s hard to have a favorite go away, it would be for me too, I totally understand it,” Boitan-Grande said.
She said the most rewarding part of owning and running her own business over the years has been establishing long-term relationships with customers and employees. She said through her store she’s created lifelong friendships.
“I have a lot of local loyal customers and in establishing a relationship with so many that over the years I’ve watched their children grow up, graduate from high school, get married, etc., and that has been the most rewarding part of it,” Boitano-Grande said. “Another really lovely aspect of owning my business over all these years has been some of the very special relationships that I've formed with my long-term employees. There are several employees who have been with me a very long time and even a couple not so long, but I know I will have lifelong friendships with them, which is remarkable to me.”
She said it certainly hasn’t all been easy over the years with multiple fires, a flood and now a global pandemic to deal with.
“It has been quite the ride,” she said. “It has been challenging to staff during COVID because I work really hard to keep people safe, monitor the numbers and make sure they’re all sanitizing, that kind of thing.”
Looking forward
Now until closing, “Bella” will be having multiple liquidation sales with 50% offers and other deals. Because of this, Boitano-Grande said she’s been very busy and running around from the
time the store opens at 10 a.m. until it closed at 6 p.m.
Instead of selling the business, Boitano-Grande said she’s simply letting her lease run out. She said she hopes another retail store will take her place.
“I think it would be lovely if another retail store went it… It is a highly coveted corner,” Boitano-Grande said. She said normally something would probably go up fast instead of going on lease, however, with COVID, starting a new business is extraordinarily difficult.
As for her retirement plans, she said she is looking forward to spending more time with friends and family and being able to enjoy her morning walks once again.
“We were going to Italy in September to see my family but that’s unlikely, so I’ll pretty much be just chilling for a little bit… I absolutely love to garden and I haven’t been able to be in my garden so that will be really lovely,” she said.
Bella All Things Beautiful is located at 302 Center St. and will be open for regular business hours until it closes on July 31.
