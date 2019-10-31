Big John's Market at 1345 Healdsburg Ave. (corner of Dry Creek Road) plans to reopen to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31 following the recent days of power outage and wildfire evacuations.
Basic groceries and limited food and household items will be available but all perishable food items were lost during the lengthy power outage. The staff of Big John's Market hopes everyone remains safe and support one another through the coming days of community-wide recovery.
