Did you hear or see the WWII P51 Mustang fly over Healdsburg on Wednesday, June 24 at around 11 a.m.? It was Lynn Hunt, president of the Pacific Coast Air Museum flying “Red Dog” over Healdsburg Senior Living to celebrate Del Tiedeman’s 100th birthday.
Healdsburg Senior Living’s Tony Fisher planned a surprise 100th birthday party for Tiedeman as his original plans for a party had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Tiedeman’s son John, daughter Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all part of the celebration.
The Dixie Jazz band, Russian River Ramblers, played music as Tiedeman tapped his foot and some couples danced. There was a vehicle parade that included the Healdsburg Police Department, Healdsburg Fire Department, several Healdsburg city departments, Bell’s Ambulance and cars decorated by various other individuals with signs and balloons, honking their horns and waving to Tiedeman to celebrate his special day. The city of Healdsburg presented him with a certificate.
Tiedeman flew a C-47 during World War II. He took part in the war over Normandy and remembers flying over the ocean and looking down to see the water full of ship headed to Normandy.
Carol Lawson of Pacific Coast Air Museum arranged to have the flyover, during which Hunt performed a rollover in the P51 Mustang. The crowd cheered and clapped as the plane flew overhead. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific Coast Air Museum is open again with limited days and hours. It is now open Wednesday through Sunday.
Tiedeman was surprised and happy to have everyone there celebrating his 100th birthday.
(0) comments
