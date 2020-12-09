Friendly competition between fire departments in Mendocino, Lake and Sonoma counties helps replenish critical blood supplies
Vitalant’s annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge is returning for the 15th year, bringing 21 fire departments across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties together for a blood donation challenge. The challenge is a friendly competition among participating fire departments to see which department can host the largest blood drive between December and January by enlisting firefighters, friends, family and members of the community to donate lifesaving blood.
Surges in COVID-19 cases, wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters combined with the cancellation of blood drives at schools, businesses and community organizations have brought the blood supply to a critical low on a national level. Donating blood is one of many ways community members can support one another.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “Blood donation is critically important to ensure our hospitals have the supplies they need to give life-saving care to patients … Our state is at its best when we look out for one another. I encourage every eligible Californian to support their community by becoming a donor.”
Since 2006, fire departments participating in the Bucket Brigade Challenge have recruited more than 11,000 blood donors. Last year, the Sonoma County Fire District won the coveted Bucket Trophy with 100 participants.
Participating firefighters recognize the significance of their blood drives. Erich Engle of Sonoma County Fire District is a frequent blood donor and encourages community members to “make time this winter to support their local firefighters and donate blood.”
The Bucket Brigade idea comes from the Great London Fire of 1666 that found community members in “brigades” as they passed buckets of water from the city’s water supply to the blaze that endangered their town and community. Vitalant Senior Director of Donor Recruitment, Andrea Casson, brought these participating fire departments together 15 years ago with the idea of “creating a modern Bucket Brigade that gathers our community in an effort to save lives through blood donations.”
Multiple fire departments are hosting blood drives. As a special thank you, blood donors will receive an annual event T-shirt.
Local drives are listed below. To make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. For your donation, please arrive well-hydrated, well-nourished, with a face mask and photo identification. For eligibility information and to learn more about how we are adjusting to the pandemic, visit www.vitalant.org.
