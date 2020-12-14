New trustees will take the oath of office, board to be reorganized
The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Board of Trustees have a packed agenda for their final meeting of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
New trustees Cristal Lopez, Rose McAllister and returning trustee Aracely Romo-Flores will take the oath of office and the board will appoint a new president and vice president and once they’re reorganized the board will consider a resolution extending distance learning in the district.
Trustees will also discuss school action plans for addressing issues with distance learning at Healdsburg High and Healdsburg Junior High School and the district’s director of business services will be presenting for approval the 2021 local control funding formula (LCFF) budget.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Recognitions/Presentations
The newly appointed trustees, Cristal Lopez, Rose McAllister and Aracely-Romo Flores, will be installed to the board of trustees by taking the oath of office.
Healdsburg High School alumna Lopez, district parent McAllister, and incumbent Romo-Flores were the only three candidates to put their name in the hat for the three HUSD school board seats that were available and since all three ran unchallenged, they were automatically appointed to the seats.
Romo-Flores was the only current school board trustee to run for reelection.
The board will then vote to appoint a new president and vice president as is customary per the school board bylaws.
Outgoing school board president Donna del Rey will also be recognized for her time serving as president.
Student learning
The first major item of business will be consideration of a resolution extending distance learning, and trustees will also consider and implement a timeline for its extension.
The board first approved the distance learning model starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 30, 2020. At a special Sept. 30 board meeting trustees extended distance learning through December 2020 and now, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the new stay at home order, it's time for another extension of distance learning.
Distance learning improvement action plans
Healdsburg High School Principal Bill Halliday and Healdsburg Junior High School Principal Chris Miller will each present their action plans to address the decline in grades seen at the secondary school level in distance learning.
Recent student progress reports have shown a sharp decline in grades and over the past several weeks high school and junior high staff and administrators have been working on changes to their current distance learning model, including a major Monday schedule change for the junior high school.
According to the agenda item packet, “One of the areas of concern during distance learning has been our Monday schedule. Currently all seven periods meet for 10 minutes with a five minute break between classes.”
For Healdsburg Junior High School the new proposed schedule for Monday would include an academic advisory session from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., time to work on assignments from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. a lunch period from 12:15 to 12:50 p.m., and another work on assignments period (with teacher help available) from 12:50 to 3:20 p.m.
In terms of the academic advisory component, all students will be assigned to an academic advisory with one teacher and students will have an academic check-in once a week. Academic advisory is not a graded course and does not require teachers to teach any additional curriculum.
Proposed changes for the second semester include:
● Teachers will accept late work with minimal or no penalty.
● No new work will be assigned on Mondays.
● Challenge/extension opportunities will be available to students as needed.
● Drop-in academic counselling will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 3:20 p.m.
● Grade levels will work on creating cross-curricular/interdisciplinary projects.
● The school will continue to expand home visits, parent communication and outreach to students and families.
Changes at the high school include a schedule change that will be announced at a later date for the second semester and several late work policy changes.
Immediate changes to the remainder of the first semester include:
● Dec. 17 will be scheduled as a teacher collaborative day and a student organizational day.
● Student late work was accepted for a minimum of 75% credit up to 100% credit until Dec. 11.
● Seniors with a D or F will receive a “No Mark” and will have until Feb. 19, 2021, to improve their grade.
Proposed changes for the second semester include:
● All synchronous time will be scheduled in the morning.
● Afternoons will be scheduled as asynchronous time with available teacher drop-in office hours.
● Odd classes will be on Mondays and Thursdays and even classes will be on Tuesdays and Fridays.
● Wednesdays will be advisory/check-in day for students and for asynchronous work completion.
In regards to graduation requirements, the high school is working on a concept to allow for individualized graduation plans for the senior class of 2021.
School business
During the school business portion of the meeting the district’s director of business services will present for consideration of approval, the 2021 LCFF budget. School districts receive funding from several different sources including the LCFF.
As stated in the agenda item report, “LCFF funds include extra funding called ‘supplemental and concentration’ which is based on the enrollment of high needs students (foster youth, English learners, and low-income students.”
The total projected LCFF funds for the 2020-21 school year is $22,246,278. The total projected revenue for the district is $26,615,463.
How to watch the meeting
To view Wednesday’s meeting click the following link:
