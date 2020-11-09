As states struggle to contain COVID-19 surges, Gov. Gavin Newsom today warned that California also is experiencing a rise in cases and hospitalizations — though not yet at levels seen across the nation.
Locally, Sonoma County is experiencing 11.1 new virus cases per 100,000 people per day, with a testing positivity rate of 5.2%.
In California, 3.7% of tests are now coming back positive, up 0.8% compared with two weeks ago. For weeks, California was able to keep this number below the 3% mark. Hospitalizations also have increased by almost 30% in the last 14 days.
Over the weekend, some 2,090 people were hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19, with another 811 people in intensive care units, according to CalMatters’ tracker.
The state’s positivity rate, Newsom said, “may sound great compared to most other states right now…but we’re starting to see people again take down their guard, take off their masks, begin to mix outside their household,” Newsom said.
By comparison, Nevada is reporting a 14-day positivity rate of 13.6%. Michigan has a positivity rate of 11.7% and, in Arizona, 10.1% of tests are coming back positive.
Private household gatherings continue to be a major source of transmission, according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary.
On Tuesday, Ghaly will give his weekly update on tier assignments for counties, which are based on the level of local virus transmission. He indicated today that potentially no county will be moving forward, but several could be moving backward, meaning they’d have to close down further.
California has yet to release guidelines for the holidays, but as the weather cools and people celebrate indoors, counties have moved to release their own recommendations.
In joint guidance, public health officials from 10 Bay Area counties, including Sonoma County, are advising the public to keep gatherings small, short and outdoors — that means up to three households and no more than two hours. They also discourage any non-essential travel.
"With cases rising around the country, and continued high levels of COVID-19 here in Sonoma County, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to keep our community safe," said Dr. Sundari Mase, health officer for the County of Sonoma, in a statement. "The best gift you can give to your families and friends this holiday season is safety. When possible, please celebrate at home with household members and limit travel."
In today’s press briefing, Newsom also cautioned people against making plans in response to promising news on the vaccine front.
On Monday, drug manufacturer Pfizer announced that its vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 during Phase 3 clinical trials.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement he expects the company to have enough safety data to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration by next week.
But initial supply will be limited, Newsom warned. “Mass distribution is a ways off,” he said.
“The availability to you and me and others outside our first responders, outside our health care professionals, is many, many months off.”
Today, President-elect Joe Biden also announced his transition COVID-19 advisory board, which includes three experts from the University of California, San Francisco.
CalMatters COVID-19 coverage, translation and distribution is supported by generous grants from the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Wellness Foundation and the California Health Care Foundation.
Additional reporting by Zoë Strickland.
CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.
Sonoma West Publishers is partnering with CalMatters to provide a wider variety of news that gives our readers national and regional context for issues facing our local communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.