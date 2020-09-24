Candidate forum sparks conversation on housing

Editor’s note: The Healdsburg 2040 group is nonpartisan and will not be endorsing any of the candidates. The Tribune will also not be endorsing candidates.
Healdsburg City Council candidates had a lively discussion Tuesday, Sept. 22, night on affordable housing, economic diversity and other topics during a virtual candidate forum organized by The Healdsburg Tribune and the Healdsburg 2040 group.
The forum was moderated by Healdsburg 2040 member Walter Niederberger and all six council candidates — Charles Duffy, incumbent David Hagele, Doralice Handal, David Jones, Ariel Kelley and Skylaer Palacios — were present to answer questions based on the Healdsburg 2040 Sustainable Design Assessment Team (SDAT) report.
The five candidates are vying for three seats on the council.
The SDAT report was a project of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). In 2017/ 2018 AIA worked with several volunteers and a team of artists, planners, developers and architects to craft recommendations for future goals and directions for the city.
Unlike other forums where candidates are given time to prepare their answers based on a set of predetermined questions, candidates were not made aware of the questions prior to the event.
This is part one of a two-part series highlighting questions that were asked during the Sept. 22 forum. The second part covers arts, economic diversity and community engagement.
Affordable housing
The first question of the evening was, “40% of Latino families in Sonoma County are working poor and have annual incomes well below the self-sufficiency level, how will you achieve more affordable housing for low-income families but still maintain the small-town charm and character of Healdsburg?”
In order to keep the process fair and balanced a six-sided dice was rolled to determine which candidate would answer each question first and Handal was the first candidate lined up to answer the affordable housing inquiry.
“It’s really important to figure out a way to come up with creative housing solutions, so that we’re not making false promises to these families when we talk about affordable housing and we’re still waiting for housing to get built, that doesn’t help that person who’s waiting for that housing,” Handal said. “Looking at other towns that were successful with housing and working with programs like Reach for Home that creates a full set of help, not just finding a location for a family to live in.”
Jones said he’d like to advocate that the city doesn’t take on artificial economics when it comes to housing issues and he opined that it is a supply/demand issue.
“We need to address the fact that we need to create some laddering of affordable housing here in town. We can’t all have multimillion-dollar properties because that is achievable by those that are coming in as new buyers to our town. We also need to create some houses that are on smaller lots and take a look at that possibility so you can purchase into an initial starting home and work your way up through adding equity,” he said. “I’d start off with deed restricted deeds and that would allow for a way for families to save up and work their way into our community.”
Jones added that it would be beneficial to look at how adjustments could be made to the city’s growth management ordinance (GMO) to allow for more housing construction.
Kelley said since 40% of the Latinx families are working poor, implementing job skills training would be a good first step to help people get on a career path towards higher paying jobs.
In addition, Kelley said, “Creating housing that looks at affordable by design, like accessory dwelling units (ADU’s also known as granny units), infill development, apartment buildings, duplexes and triplexes, and not just deed restricted affordable housing that limits income at 60% of the area median income, which is still not a livable wage and I think laddering is a great approach.”
Palacios said even though affordable housing is a difficult task to tackle there are options for creating more housing.
“Definitely building ADUs and garage conversions could help, having smaller lots, looking into tiny homes for affordable ownership and sweat equity I think is an option that we should look at. In addition to this I think it would be good if our nonprofits lobby the state for more affordable housing funding and lastly, continuing to buy and refurbish deed restricted housing,” Palacios said.
Duffy suggested leveraging money from the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax revenue from up and coming hotels to create a housing trust fund.
“This could help us be more active in building and laddering housing,” he said.
Hagele said it’s important to acknowledge that the city doesn’t build housing, but it can take action on policy that could work to create more housing.
“When I was mayor, we partnered with Burbank Housing and we bought three apartment buildings here in town. Those were naturally occurring market rate units that we had the opportunity to income restrict those and the families that were already in there, they got to stay,” Hagele said. “That’s what we need to focus on, what can we do immediately and we are doing it.”
Middle income housing
The next question was in relation to middle income housing, “The GMO restricts the number of market rate housing units that can be built each year and the majority of voters actually support that ordinance, do you think the ordinance needs to be loosened in order to build more housing for middle income residents?”
Jones said he believes the city does need to revisit the GMO since a lot of potential homeowners are being priced out of the housing market, especially multi-generational families who have lived in Healdsburg for many years.
“I think that there are parts of the GMO that are important to look at taking down so we don’t have a lot of these building companies that would normally be able to build affordable housing shying away because they know the timeframe to build out the projects they want might take a decade to work out,” Jones said.
Kelley said she’d like to see the missing middle and affordable units by design get prioritized in GMO allocations in order to add more housing.
“I think we really have an opportunity to prioritize the allocations that we have like the Montage Hotel,” Kelley said.
Palacios said the GMO should be revisited to include the missing middle and moderate-income housing, which is 80 to 120% area median income.
“We really need to look at options to do whatever we can to build back that missing middle and specifically the moderate-income level,” she said.
Duffy agreed that the city does need to look at creating more middle-income housing, but that the community housing committee should address the issue as part of the overall planning process.
“Frankly, the best place we need to start is having the community housing committee address this issue and getting community input and let’s see what the community really wants us to do,” Duffy said.
Hagele pointed out that any modification of the GMO has to go back to the voters, “Unfortunately we’ve had a couple of downtowns, and because the way the people that drew up and wrote the the GMO if the allocations don’t get used they’re gone, which means that we have some 200 units that could’ve been built that haven’t been built and I would be open to revisiting breathing new life into those units but with a restriction that they should be affordable by design.”
Handal also voiced that the grip on the GMO should be loosened and she added that the city should ask residents what they want and what they’d want to live in in order to get a clear idea of what is needed.
To view the entire candidates forum, visit the Tribune Facebook page at:https://www.facebook.com/TheHealdsburgTribune/videos/670800413541399.
