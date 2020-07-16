A Santa Rosa man was arrested in Healdsburg Wednesday afternoon, July 15, after crashing a stolen vehicle into a resident’s fence on the 400 block of North Street. After a brief foot chase following the crash, 21-year-old Jose Infante Garcia was detained, arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle — a grey Toyota pickup — which Garcia allegedly stole in an armed carjacking the day before.
At around 2:15 p.m. on July 15, Healdsburg police officers received information that the stolen vehicle was possibly traveling on Matheson Street. Healdsburg Police Officer Franke Patene located the pickup on S. Fitch Mountain Road and attempted to stop it.
According to a statement released by the Healdsburg Police Department on Facebook, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
“The officers initiated a pursuit that lasted several blocks before the driver crashed into a front yard in the 400 block of North Street,” Healdsburg Police Lt. Matt Jenkins said.
Three of the four occupants inside the car then fled on foot following the collision. Garcia engaged officers in a short foot chase but was detained shortly after. The two other occupants who fled, a 14-year-old female Rohnert Park resident and a 13-year-old female Santa Rosa resident, were arrested by officers with the help of Henry-1 and Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputies.
The fourth occupant in the stolen car, a 14-year-old juvenile, was also detained at the scene and released to his parents. The three females were cited for resisting arrest/obstructing justice and were released to their parents.
No one was injured in the incident and Santa Rosa Police Department detectives will continue the investigation.
