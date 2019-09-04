This September, Sonoma County Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and public libraries nationwide to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month and remind everyone that libraries can be the key to academic success and lifelong learning.
Library cardholders have access to a wealth of free resources that support academic achievement, overall education and personal development.
Sonoma County Third District Supervisor Shirlee Zane believes that libraries are crucial to the community. “[Libraries] serve people of all ages, from the very young to the very old. They are a cornerstone of support for literacy, culture and education, providing invaluable resources to those who use them,” Zane said.
Today’s libraries aren’t only a place of quiet study, but also creative and engaging community centers where patrons can collaborate using new technologies, learn coding, dive into the realm of virtual reality and 3D design, or just relax with peers. With a Sonoma County Library Card, patrons have access to a variety of digital resources including eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive and the Libby app, Consumer Reports, LearningExpress Library, LinkedIn Learning, Mango Languages, RBDigital Magazines and Tutor.Com. Patrons can also check out Wifi hotspots and Regional Parks Discovery Packs—a backpack containing a Regional Parks parking pass and other goodies to help them enjoy self-guided adventures in the parks. Of course, the library also has a collection of some 650,000 books.
“Sonoma County Library brings joy to patrons of all ages,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond. “We offer early literacy and digital resources for children, we provide use of technology and digital tools for teens and older students and we have job skills workshops, book clubs and more for adults. Cardholders also have free access to online tutoring and essay or resume review in English and Spanish.”
If you don't already have a library card, now is the time to get one. For more information on how to sign up for a library card, visit any Sonoma County Library branch in person or go to http://www.sonomalibrary.org.
Library Card Sign-up Month is held across the nation each September to mark the beginning of the school year, a tradition since 1987. Throughout the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to encourage everyone to sign up for a library card.
-Submitted by Kat Gore, Sonoma County Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.