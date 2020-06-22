A caravan of cars promoting the 2020 census rolled through Healdsburg on Friday, June 19.
The goal of the event, which was put on by the Census Bureau, is to reach hard-to-count communities in areas that have largely not been counted in this year’s census. The caravans have previously been used in Richmond, Oakland and Watsonville to try and get folks to fill out their census forms, and Healdsburg was part of a second round of promotions that also rolled through Santa Rosa, East Palo Alto, Livermore and San Jose.
The cars met at the Healdsburg Community Center and included board members from the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The Healdsburg census caravan was sponsored by Corazón Healdsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.