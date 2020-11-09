Also provides updates on COVID
The Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly “Good Morning Healdsburg” meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, and offered congratulations to the newly-elected Healdsburg City Councilmembers — incumbent David Hagele, Ariel Kelley and Skylaer Palcios — and provided a COVID-19 data and testing update from the Alliance Medical Center.
Even though the chamber meeting came just two days after Election Day the informational meeting on city happenings and economics received the most attendees it has had in awhile.
Among the attendees was city councilmember elect David Hagele, who wanted to share a message of “congratulations” to Kelley and Palacios.
“It is a pretty exciting time right now in Healdsburg when you look at this council and the makeup of the council and what we are looking at,” he said, noting the changing dynamic of the council as well as the coming of the new city manager Jeff Kay.
Hagele continued, “I’ve heard from a number of people concerns about experience, but it is not something I am concerned about. When I got on council I didn’t have any city council experience, but you quickly learn.”
This isn’t the first time Healdsburg has had a younger council and city hall.
In the mid 1970s several of the city councilmembers were in their 30’s. The city manager was in their 30’s, the fire chief then was 28 and in 1978, 31-year-old market owner Abel DeLuna was elected as the city’s first Latinx mayor according to Tribune archives.
“The youth that is being injected into our council is a very exciting thing for the city of Healdsburg,” Hagele said.
Palacios said she is looking forward to getting to work as the city’s new councilmember.
“I am really looking forward to getting started. I am a native of Healdsburg, I’ve been here for 20 years and I am currently a board member for the Healdsburg Center for the Arts and I am looking forward to bringing more arts into town along with the things that I talked about in my platform when I was running. I really feel like we can partner with businesses to make some exciting events or things happening when we are ready to bring more people in,” Palacios said.
Palacios cited her time as a member of the Sonoma County Alliance in 2015 as a foundation for growth in knowledge of county-wide policy and how it can affect local businesses.
“I was a member of the Sonoma County Alliance back in 2015 so I did get a really good foundation of county-wide policy and organizing in terms of how that affects small and large businesses in our community… I’m looking forward to being more involved and doing whatever we can to support small businesses,” she said.
Kelley also voiced that she is excited to hit the ground running, but also noted that there are still some votes to be counted in Sonoma County.
“I’m excited about the outcome of the election,” Kelley said. “I think there are still thousands of votes to be counted in Sonoma County, but it feels pretty clear that myself along with Councilmember Hagele and Councilmember-Elect Palacios will be your three new councilmembers.”
She said it is wonderful to see so much voter turnout in Healdsburg.
“I think we are going to be really close in hitting the 2008 all time high (in voter turnout), so it is wonderful to see so many participating,” she said. “I am eager to continue to support our local business community. I think we’ve got some challenges ahead of us... In Sonoma County one in four businesses have closed during COVID permanently and I don’t want that to continue down that path where at the end of quarter four we’re at two in four businesses. So, I want to make sure we’re really doing everything we can to stem that whether it’s short-term plugging the holes or long-term fixes. We need to be really proactive.”
She said during her campaign she spoke to a number of local voters and business owners with great ideas on how to do more with the city’s parklet program and economic development.
“I think we can use this current COVID climate to really look for opportunities for growth and support of our local business community. We need to also get more aggressive around COVID and really doing more to increase the testing in our community and to make sure that we can get out of the purple tier,” Kelley said.
The county has been struggling to get out of the most stringent tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and has been in the purple since the new monitoring system started.
Surveillance testing and COVID
Alliance Medical Center CEO Joan Churchill provided a COVID update and an update on their surveillance testing work.
“We have been doing some surveillance testing with the county. We did one in September and one in October. The September one we had about 90 people, most of whom were Latinx, and the second one in October was about 150 (people). Our positivity rate was 12% in September and 8.8% in October, so that feels good that the general population who chose to come had less of a positivity rate,” Churchill said.
She said they have also provided tests to over 700 of their patients who had symptoms. The positivity rate for that particular round of tests was 29%. 96% of those tested identified as Latinx.
“We do have a long way to go but we have more resources, we have a lot more personal protective equipment, we have a lot more testing capability, but not enough. We are going to be hosting the county general surveillance testing at our Healdsburg office once a week as soon as contracts are signed and I am hoping within the next two to three weeks that will happen,” she said.
Churchill added that the county is trying to have more testing availability with different partners in the Healdsburg area.
Next week the Alliance Center will also be handing out thousands of masks and educational materials in their coverage areas.
