Healdsburg Community Services and the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise have joined forces to host a free Halloween drive-thru treat trail at the community center on Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Registration is not required.
Folks will enter the community center at the stop lights on Healdsburg Avenue and drive past ghoulishly decorated trunks, truck beds and vans and will proceed through the trail to pick up packaged bags of treats.
“It’s really framed around the health orders and guidance set in place for Halloween,” said Healdsburg Community Services Director Mark Themig.
Themig said the city has organized similar events in the past.
While the county health department and the Centers for Disease and Control have highly discouraged traditional trick-or-treating this year, Themig hopes the drive-thru treat trail will be a fun alternative.
“We did something similar in July and we got good feedback, so hopefully this will be fun,” he said.
Those who want to participate in the trunk decorating can register for a trunk spot. Spots will be spaced out and placed along the trail where cars will drive past to view the decorations. To reserve a trunk space call 707-431-3301.
The community services department is also looking for donations of unopened, individually wrapped candy.
Those who want to donate sweet treats can drop off candy at the community center at 1557, Healdsburg Ave., Monday through Friday through Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
