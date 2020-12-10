After the new Healdsburg city council members were installed at the council’s most recent meeting on Dec. 7, the council got to the task at hand of assigning council members to various city and county commissions and committees and made a unanimous motion approving the appointments.
The assigning of council members to committees and boards is a way for new council members to get their feet wet in local, county and state commissions and boards such as the league of cities.
Assignments
Councilmember Ariel Kelley will be on six committees/entities including:
● Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG)
● Sonoma County Transportation Authority (SCTA) / Regional Climate Protection Authority
● League of California Cities General Assembly
● Mayors; and Councilmembers’ Legislative Committee
● Alternate representative for the Russian River Watershed Association
● Marie Sparks Volunteer of the Year Award
The ABAG typically meets twice a year and was created by local Bay Area governments in order to meet their planning and research needs related to land use, environmental and water resource protection, disaster resilience and energy efficiency.
Since Kelley expressed interest in transportation and land use — she has served as a Sonoma County Planning Commissioner — she got the representative spot on the SCTA, which meets on the second Monday of each month.
The SCTA acts as the countywide planning and fund programming agency for transportation, project management, finance, grant administration and research.
The League of Cities meets once a year and is an official association of cities that meets to work together, share information and combine resources that may influence policy decisions that affect cities. Similarly, the Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Legislative Committee meets to review legislation that affects Sonoma County cities.
Councilmember Skylaer Palacios will be on four committees and boards including:
● Healdsburg Library Advisory Board
● Healdsburg Senior Advisory Commission Liaison
● Alternate representative for the SCTA / Regional Climate Protection Authority
● Alternate representative for the Health Action Committee
Palacios, a Healdsburg High School graduate, also expressed interest in serving on the Healdsburg High School Scholarship Committee, however, the committee has had a policy of having the mayor serve on its committee. Mayor Evelyn Mitchell said the city could look into whether or not Palacios could participate with the committee is some form.
The library advisory board meets the first Thursday of March, June, September and December. The city’s senior advisory committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and aims to serve as an advocate for older adult residents in the community.
Councilmember David Hagele will be on three committees / boards including:
● Economic Development Steering Committee
● Northern California Power Agency (NCPA)
● Northwest Public Power Association (NPPA)
The city’s economic development committee meets on the first Thursday of each month. The Northwest Public Power Association, in which the city is a voting member, meets once a year.
According to the agenda item report, “The NCPA, a California Joint Action Agency, was established in 1968. Healdsburg is a founding member. NCPA procures energy for its members to ensure an affordable, reliable, and clean supply of electricity for customers in its member communities.” The NCPA meets monthly.
Mayor Evelyn Mitchell will be on seven various commissions and committees including:
● An alternate representative for the NCPA.
● An alternate representative for the NPPA
● Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association and City Selection Committee
● Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce Board
● An alternate representative for the Sonoma County Waste Management District
● Healdsburg High School Scholarship Committee
● Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District
The Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association and City Selection Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month. The other committees and boards also meet on a monthly or annual basis.
Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez will be on nine of the various boards and committees including:
● Alternate representative for the Economic Development Steering Committee
● Alternate representative for the Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ and City Selection Committee
● Alternate representative for the League of Cities General Assembly
● Alternate representative for the Mayors and Councilmembers Legislative Committee
● The Health Action Committee
● The Healdsburg High School Scholarship Committee
● The Russian River Watershed Association
● An alternate representative for the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors
● An alternate representative for the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District
Jimenez said he’d also like to be a liaison for the Healdsburg Parks and Rec Commission.
