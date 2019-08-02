Healdsburg City Council returns on Monday, Aug. 5 after its July break.
New business includes direction to staff to negotiate a long-term extension with Recology Sonoma Marin for solid waste services.
The city may also enter into the Sonoma Marin Saving Water Partnership memorandum of understanding. The cost, according to the agenda, shall not exceed $180,000 over a nine-year period.
A subcommittee may be established to consider applicants to open seats on the Community Housing Committee.
The council will also direct Mayor David Hagele or his alternate on how to vote in the Aug. 8 meeting of the Sonoma County Mayors' and Councilmembers' Association in regard to Association of Bay Area Governments executive board appointments.
There will also be a member of council appointed as a Parks and Recreation Commission liaison for the rest of the year.
Old business in the agenda is to hear a report on city goals for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
In the consent calendar of the agenda, the Quimby Act ordinance will get its second reading and possible adoption. The local emergency declared from the flooding in late February will also be terminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.