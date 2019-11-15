The Healdsburg City Council will meet at city hall on Monday, Nov. 18. Here are the highlights from the agenda.
In new business, the council will receive a report from the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District.
The council will also have the option to adopt a resolution for SB 2 Planning Grants Program funds application and receipt.
In old business, the city will review proposals from Northern California Power Agency’s Solar Project. The council may resolve to allow City Manager David Mickaelian to write a non-binding letter to begin talks for a floating solar array at the water reclamation facility.
The chamber of commerce contract is also up. A six-month extension may be adopted not to exceed $100,000. There may also be $50,000 taken from Measure V money to cover a public relations campaign agreement between the city and the chamber.
A couple events are on the consent calendar for approval. The first is Scena Performance, which is requesting road closures on Nov. 28 for the Turkey Trot. North and Center streets are requested to be closed.
The second event is Corazon Healdsburg’s Unity and Community Resiliency Event on Nov. 24. This will close Grove between North Street and Foss Creek Circle and will have alcohol on site if approved.
