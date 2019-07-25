A contractor for the city of Healdsburg’s Public Works Department will perform maintenance and repair work from July 22 through Aug. 23 on more than a dozen streets in Healdsburg as part of the Measure V Pavement Rehabilitation Project. Measure V is a half-cent sales tax that helps fund city services and programs.
This road-improvement project — which will take place in the southern, downtown and northern areas of Healdsburg — will help preserve the streets and protect them against sun and rain. During the road work, vehicle drivers will be able to access the streets except where construction crews will be working and where parking will be restricted. See the schedule below for additional restrictions. Observe and adhere to construction area and parking signage.
Here’s the schedule for the pavement repairs and maintenance as well as a map that shows the streets that will be maintained and repaired. Note that this schedule is subject to change. The contractor will notify local residences and businesses with the most up-to-date information at least 48 hours prior to the chip sealing and micro-surfacing processes.
July 22 through 26: Center, Mill, East streets
• Repair concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks along Center Street.
• Install concrete valley gutter at the intersection of Mill Street and East Street.
July 29 through Aug. 2: Crack-sealing process
• Fill roadway cracks, remove road striping.
• Fix localized pavement failures and sweep and clean roadways.
Aug. 5 through 9: Chip sealing process
• This week, roadway resurfacing is scheduled to begin with the installation of chip seal — a treatment that combines one or more layer of asphalt emulsion with one or more layer of aggregate onto pavement surfaces. See map for street locations.
• Driving and parking will be temporarily prohibited as chip seal requires 30 minutes to cure. The contractor will notify local residences and businesses at least 48 hours in advance of the chip seal work that details the day and the street segments that will be sealed.
Aug. 12 through 16: Micro-surfacing process
• Depending on the location, workers will apply micro-surfacing over completed chip seal or pavement surface. Driving and parking will be temporarily prohibited as micro-surfacing takes about three hours to cure before vehicles can drive on the treated roads. The contractor will notify local residences and businesses at least 48 hours in advance of the micro-surfacing, detailing the day and street segments that will be sealed.
• Micro-surfacing — one of the last steps of this road repair and maintenance work — helps to protect and preserve the underlying pavement structure and provide a new driving surface. The process applies a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, very small crushed rock and chemical additives such as polymer to the road surface.
Aug. 19 through 23: Roadway striping
• Workers will repaint roadway striping.
During this work, vehicles will be able to travel on the streets except where construction crews will be working and where parking will be restricted.
