The city and Healdsburg 2040 recently completed three talks in a speaker series that covered a wide range of city issues, including housing, climate change and civic engagement.
The purpose of the meetings was to engage more residents in a broad range of topics with experts on hand to address complex issues as the city develops its 2020-25 Strategic Plan.
The discussion will continue next month during public workshops on Aug. 21 and 22 at the Villa Chanticleer annex. Both start at 6:30 p.m.
Assistant City Manager Joe Irvin and Housing Administrator Stephen Sotomayor said the talks so far have been successful in advancing the dialogue.
“The whole intent is that we want to hear from you, public. We want to have an opportunity to engage with you through Q and As with these expert panel members,” Irvin said.
Building plans
One of the issues during the land use talk brought up by builders of both affordable and market rate housing was having certainty when building.
Lawrence Florin, with Burbank Housing, said time is everything when it comes to calculating costs, and the city needs to look at what the cost of delays are for a project.
“We are always working to improve our building and planning permit processes,” Irvin said. “The fact is, they are complex. Some require more in-depth environmental reviews that just take time and cost money. But making sure that there’s a clear understanding of what fees to expect and what submittal requirements are required, that’s something we can address relatively quickly.”
“We know what we want to build but how are we going to achieve that?” Sotomayor said. “The frustration lies in how long it takes to do these projects and the amount we can do in a certain amount of time.”
Sotomayor pointed to one-stop shops local governments provide that builders have access to, which have representatives from all government entities involved, including Planning Commission and the fire department so there is a clear understanding at a preliminary stage.
During the meeting, attendees could answer questions with a clicker to get a snapshot of opinions in the room. There was a willingness among those polled to increase the city’s maximum density in order to provide a greater amount of housing per acre. However, that will have to wait until the city’s General Plan is updated, which will take a couple years. Increasing the density maximum would also lead to a new Environmental Impact Report.
“That’s a huge expense, so typically city’s wait until one of those major plans expire to do that,” Sotomayor said.
There was discussion broadly on the General Plan. Though applying to the whole of the plan may cause issues, using “form-based” codes for specific areas such as the South Entry Plan were considered. Form-based codes could provide a greater level of specific direction on a project basis.
The opinion of the building experts was that form-based helped provide more clarity, but Larry Mintier, of Mintier Harnish, said applying that level of detail to the whole city could become a headache.
One question brought up was how to provide housing for those who are in the very low income bracket — those who make less than 30% of average median income.
Florin said that there was no way to cost-effectively provide those houses and they would have to be heavily subsidized by taxpayer money. There couldn’t be an offset of costs in an open market setting.
The problem would be in how much the city is willing and able to pay for these kinds of units, as that low of income would require much of the cost of the home to be covered in subsidies in today’s high housing costs.
Addressing climate change
A topic at the Healdsburg 2040 panel was climate change. The panel had several ideas to address this, including asking the city to codify a zero net waste policy by 2021.
The 2040 group is comprised of active residents and includes Richard Burg, who moderated the event, Walter Niederberger and Tim Unger, among others.
The 2040 group said that doing this would set a measurable goal for the city, which could help actual implementation. By bringing this goal into code, the city would have to lay out specific ideas for how to get there and find measurements that could show what net zero looks like.
This was part of 2040’s larger recommendation for the city to use SMART goals. SMART in this case stands for specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-based goals.
Earning a Gold Level bicycle friendly rating from the Bike League — the city is currently bronze — was also part of the group’s green ideas. It would not only help connectivity, but would encourage more people to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, the panel said.
According to the Bike League website, there are 24 gold-level communities in the nation. In order to become the 25th, Healdsburg would have to increase its bike-friendliness in what the group refers to as the five Es: engineering, education, enforcement, encouragement and evaluation. Then a new report detailing changes would have to be resubmitted.
The idea of being more bike-friendly came up in May during a Healdsburg City Council meeting as well, when the city dissolved the Transportation Advisory Commission (TAC), which handled bike and other alternative transportation issues. Those in favor of keeping it had credited the TAC with the city’s bronze status and feared progress would be stalled with its dissolution. However, the city decided there wasn’t enough being accomplished by the TAC.
The 2040 group added the priority of addressing climate change since its inception and this was one of the first rounds of brainstorming since its addition.
Healthy economic diversity
The economic diversity talk in essence said the city is in OK shape when it comes to having a varied amount of business. The panel included Sonoma State University economics professor Robert Eyler, City Manager David Mickaelian, Visit Sonoma County Executive Director Claudia Vecchio and Jessica Taylor, Job Link Program development manager, with the Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board.
Still, the concern of some residents is that there is too much reliance on the wine and tourism industries. At the Economic Diversity meeting, Eyler said it would be difficult to expand naturally here, as the city is in somewhat of an economic “cul-de-sac.”
One of the pieces to keeping the diverse puzzle healthy is maintaining roots, the Healdsburg 2040 group said. This not only is a desire culturally, it is an attempt to account for those who wish to age in place or those who want to keep a family home, something difficult in today’s housing market.
There was also a desire to bring in higher paying jobs, which quickly focused on health care. The addition of jobs in this field would add typically higher-paying positions as well as support staff at different tiers, but there is a lot to do in the near future.
Healdsburg District Hospital CEO Joe Herrington was in attendance at the Healdsburg 2040 meeting and spoke to what the community will have to do to enhance these health care services and increase jobs.
He said it will cost $20 million to retrofit the 50-year-old building the hospital uses and it might be more feasible to find a new plot of land. In particular, he noted that it would be hard to make the building hit new earthquake standards. He noted that there would need to be a new hospital plan laid out to make these large changes and that the process could take five to eight years.
Though the hospital is in its own district and has a separate tax base, Irvin said that the city hopes to be a good partner with the hospital as it changes and grows.
One question asked at the city’s economic diversity meeting was whether to include the cannabis industry in town. Currently, the city does not allow retail cannabis.
Mickaelian said the city “isn’t there yet” in forming a consensus at the council level. He noted that tax revenues shouldn’t be counted on and enforcing a new ordinance has to be considered first. When and if city council is ready to draft a new residence, it will take time to consider everything. There is also little data available to learn from other cities’ ordinances.
Mickaelian noted that you can still get cannabis delivered.
Civic engagement
At the Healdsburg 2040 talk, panelists also brainstormed how to attract more people to the process of local government.
Irvin said that there has been a good effort to use all media available to give residents access to everything the city is doing, including online recordings, coffee with the city events and use of social media. He said there may be more use of online opinion polling, but the feasibility of those tools still had to be figured.
“We’re trying a multi-pronged approach to improve this,” Irvin said.
Attracting young residents to get involved was of particular focus for the 2040 meeting, as they pointed to the relatively older age of those in attendance. There was a suggestion from the crowd to do more to enhance the school district and its messaging in order to show the value of the area and its development to young families.
Attendees spoke to including more entities, such as the Healdsburg Unified School District, in the work Healdsburg 2040 does in the Sustainable Design Assistance Team (SDAT) process and review of the report.
District employees in attendance said the schools can always get better but are already doing great things, and encouraged those who wanted to use the schools to attract a younger population to take a tour and see what’s new at the schools.
Diversifying the housing stock was also brought up, not only to allow younger people access to housing but to allow the older population to age in place — using upgrades to homes such as ramps and installing tubs with doors.
That tie back to housing and aging in place was representative of all of the topics discussed and the need to take the whole picture into account when doing so. Topics often looped into one another in the discussion, which if anything showed the importance of being as fully informed as possible even when addressing what may be commonly thought of as niche areas like bikes or health care.
Want to watch the full series? You can check out the videos via these links: Discussion 1 on Economic Diversity Discussion 2 on Housing and Land Use and Discussion 3 from Healdsburg 2040/SDAT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.