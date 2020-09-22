As of Sept. 22 there are 92 active COVID-19 cases in the Healdsburg, 95448 area. The percentage of active cases is 5%. The active case rate is 514.20, the total number of cases is 245, and the percentage of total cases is 3%.
While cases in Healdsburg have been decreasing a bit since Sept. 8, the county is still a ways away from moving into the red tier of the state’s coronavirus monitoring and business reopening program.
“With COVID-19 there is good news and then there is less than good news. The good news is that countywide we’re at the lowest level of active cases since Aug. 5, but we are still not meeting the caseload state guidance that we need to meet to move to the red tier,” Healdsburg Interim City Manager David Kiff said at the city’s most recent council meeting on Sept. 21.
In order to move from the purple tier — the highest tier in the monitoring system that denotes widespread COVID transmission — to the red tier. the county needs to be at or below seven cases day per 100,000 people, over a seven-day period with a seven-day lag.
Sonoma County is currently sitting at at 10.6 new cases per 100,000, however, it is meeting the other metric needed to move to the next tier, which is the test positivity percentage rate of 5.6%.”
Kiff said Sonoma County may be one of the last counties in the Bay Area to still be stuck in the red tier and that we may be at least two weeks away from shifting to the red tier.
On the positive side, Kiff said there are a lot of recovery postings and a good amount of people are getting tested and extra efforts for testing in the Latinx community are being made.
For Healdsburg specifically, Kiff said based on hotline data and anecdotally, the city has seen good compliance regarding the health orders and facial covering requirements.
“We are seeing pretty good compliance with the health orders in Healdsburg,” he said.
During Kiff’s presentation, Councilmember Joe Naujokas asked about what happens after someone calls the compliance hotline and how the issue is resolved.
Kiff said if it is someone in a large gathering or someone having a large party and or is without masks the Healdsburg Police Department will handle the situation as a part of their normal calls.
“If it is a business that is regularly out of compliance then that comes to me and I do a follow-up and I’ve only had three so far since the hotline has been active,” Kiff said.
Naujokas also asked why Sonoma County’s caseload is far worse than other Bay Area counties. Kiff said the Sonoma County Health Office Dr. Sundari Mase believes it’s a combination of a couple of things including the fact that Sonoma County is tourism based and we have a high agricultural worker presence.
“We don’t always have a good ride sharing program for folks who work in the fields and it’s an economic demographic that doesn’t allow for easy social distancing and so the health officer likens our situation to Monterey County with the tourism and agriculture side,” Kiff said. “That’s why Dr. Mase has made an extra effort to test in the Latinx community and to do targeted outreach to agricultural employers and workers.”
He said Mase and Dr. Kismet Baldwin have reached out to Monterey County to see if we can move forward together toward a more positive direction.
Countywide, there are currently 1,650 active cases, 0.32% of the county population. There have been 114 deaths and a total of 5,348 recoveries. There are a total of 7,112 active cases, which accounts for 1.4% of the county population according to county COVID statistics.
To track COVID-19 cases by zip code, or to see countywide data, visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/1edbb41952a8417385652279305e878d/page/page_1/
