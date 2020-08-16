The city of Healdsburg is opening up two cooling centers this week. Both centers — located at the Healdsburg City Hall council chamber (401 Grove St.) and at the senior center (133 Matheson St.) — will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 17 to Wednesday, Aug. 19
Due to COVID-19, those entering the centers will have a wellness screening and are being asked to adhere to physical distancing and mask-wearing protocol. The city will also be putting out hand sanitizer stations.
According to its announcements, restrooms, power strips and water will be available at the cooling centers, and pets are welcome.
If the two centers reach capacity, the city said that it may need to impose a time limit to those using the centers.
In an announcement, the county urged residents to take immediate action as needed to stay cool and safe during the high heat that’s predicted over the coming days.
“While it remains critical for everyone to practice safe social distancing and to avoid large groups during this COVID-19 pandemic, the county encourages individuals to take what immediate actions are needed — such as visiting cooling stations or going to a neighbor's air-conditioned home — to protect their health and safety during this period of high heat,” the county’s announcement states.
If people go over to someone else’s home to stay out of the heat, they’re encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain six feet of physical distance.
Santa Rosa and Petaluma are also opening cooling centers this week, and the county of Sonoma has opened up cooling centers in Cloverdale and Sonoma through Tuesday.
