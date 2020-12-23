The city of Healdsburg has set its sights on affordable housing development team Freebird Development Company & Jamboree Housing for the design and construction of the 14.16-acre Montage/Saggio Hills affordable housing project in north Healdsburg.
The Freebird Development agenda item for the Dec. 21 Healdsburg City Council meeting was originally slated to be the adoption of an exclusive negotiation agreement (ENA) with Freebird, however under legal advice and advice from staff, it was determined that the developer would introduce themselves in a presentation during Monday’s meeting and a motion on the agreement would be made at a later meeting once the third amendment to the Montage development agreement is approved.
“Under advice from legal counsel as well as staff, we felt that it would be better to bring it back to you once the third amendment to the Montage development agreement has been brought before the council,” said Stephen Sotomayor, the city’s housing administrator. “There are some items in that agreement that would be pertinent to any ENA with the selected developer. It’s still a great day, because it is a great day to introduce the development team.”
Councilmember David Hagele had to recuse himself due to a financial conflict of interest.
“Councilmember Hagele has a presumed financial interest in any matter involving Saggio Hills,” said Samantha Zutler, the city’s attorney. Hagele muted his microphone and turned off his camera before the agenda item report.
On Sept. 30 the Healdsburg City Council directed city staff to issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the development of the Montage/Saggio Hills affordable housing project and to create a working group that would evaluate the RFQ’s and recommend a developer to the council.
The working group consisted of Mayor Evelyn Mitchell, Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez, Robert Green of Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. (the developer behind Montage), Healdsburg Interim City Manager David Kiff, Healdsburg Interim Planning and Building Director David Woltering and Sotomayor.
The city issued the RFQ on Oct. 30. According to the agenda item report, “The intent of this RFQ was to identify the most vision-driven, well-qualified team to enter into a collaborative public-private partnership with the City of Healdsburg to work exclusively on the design and development of the Site.”
The city received four statements of qualifications, one from Freebird, one from Related California & Burbank Housing, one from MidPen Housing and one from Revival Development. The housing work group reviewed each statement and evaluated the proposals based on experience; development team partnership; the design team; developer vision; developer capacity to meet schedules and city, county, state and federal requirements; community-wide benefits; community involvement / public outreach; and compliance with the RFQ requirements.
While the work group thought each RFQ was thoughtful and thorough the group concluded that Freebird’s proposal “demonstrated the highest level of understanding of the site and its unique challenges.”
“We had some very solid proposals. It would be great if we had three sites for each of them to develop,” Sotomayor said of the three RFQ’s that made it to the interview process.
The group’s recommendation is for the council to select the Freebird team by making a resolution approving an ENA with the development group.
“I want to thank the selection panel for recommending our team for the site. We know we had stiff competition, it is a pretty special site and we recognize how special it is and as I committed to in our interview and in our RFQ response we will make this site our number one priority,” said Robin Zimbler, the founder of Freebird Development.
The Freebird team consists of several other entities including:
● Nonprofit developer, Jamboree Housing Corporation
● Architect/Landscape designer, Mithun
● Ecological consultant, Biohabitats
● Civil engineer, Carlile Macy
● Property manager, John Stewart Company
● Service Provider, North Bay Housing Coalition
Freebird is a woman-owned company based out of Oakland that has over 20 years of experience and has overseen more than $1 billion in projects according to their website.
Jamboree is a nonprofit that provides supportive services for folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Marin, Solano and Sonoma County. They have been involved in countless affordable housing projects, including senior and veteran housing projects.
“I have an adult nephew with intellectual and developmental disabilities and when I started Freebird I made a personal mission to include that population in the projects that I’m working on, so we are envisioning a very small (amount of units) set aside for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Zimbler said.
Mithun is a Seattle-based design firm — with offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles — that aims to focus on clients, community and the environment. Mithun has already been working locally when its team members worked on designing and developing the Montage Hotel.
Zimbler said the overall vision for the Montage housing project is to provide inclusive housing and harmony with nature and neighborhood. She said she envisions a variety of home types, from town homes to walk ups, and a variety of affordability.
“If we could sum up in less than 10 words our vision for the site is inclusive housing and harmony with nature and neighborhood,” Zimbler said. “With respect to ‘inclusive’ we envision a variety of ownership, both ownership and rentals, a variety of housing types and we see a broad range of affordability to serve from anywhere from 30% Area Median Income (AMI) to 160% AMI. With respect to nature we’ve already done a lot of analysis of the site looking at sensitive areas and the areas that we would not build on.”
In regard to the ‘neighborhood’ aspect of their vision Zimbler said they will provide a rich community engagement process in order to garner local input on the project’s design and construction.
The buildings in the project would be all electric and there would be several community benefit items including pedestrian and hiking trails, and community gathering spaces.
She said the development and design of the housing project will largely be shaped by community engagement and input from socially distanced and virtual workshops. When interacting with people in person is once again safe they’ll also hold in-person design and development workshops.
“It (the design) will be shaped in large part by the community engagement process and the city’s properties for the site itself,” she said.
Councilmember Skylaer Palacios asked how housing opportunities will be accessible for those who live and work in Healdsburg and Zimbler said the city council could choose to pursue a local preference or employment preference ordinance for the Montage / Saggio Hills housing.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley voiced enthusiasm for Zimbler’s vision of the project and said she’s happy to see this project finally moving forward.
“I am excited that you guys want to do an all electric building and your ideas for community engagement sound like a warm welcome,” Kelley said. “I’m really happy to see this and I’m looking forward to January when we can hopefully move it forward.”
Mayor Evelyn Mitchell echoed Kelley’s thoughts and said that it is exciting to be at the beginning of the project.
Council members will likely solidify the agreement with Freebird at the Jan. 19 city council meeting.
If the exclusive negotiations agreement is approved then community engagement, planning and schematic design work could start in 2021. Design and development, permitting and bidding could occur in 2022 and construction could start in 2023 if there are no hiccups or delays.
The target year for completing the housing project is 2024.
