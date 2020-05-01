Meeting takes place May 4 at 6 p.m.
The May 4 Healdsburg City Council meeting looks like it will be a short one with only two major items on the agenda — approval of an animal care and control services contract renewal with the Humane Society of Sonoma County (HSSC) and approval of an amendment to the city’s Growth Management Ordinance (GMO) policies and procedures due the passage of Measure H.
The approval of the agreement with HSSC would extend the contract for two additional years for animal control services and care. The total contract amount is $761,400.
HSSC has proposed an annual service price of $253,800, an 8% increase from its initial annual services charge. The shelter cited an increased cost in wages, vaccines, spay/neuter medicines, subcontractor costs and administrative costs, as the need to increase its annual charge.
The city first entered into a contract with HSSC for its services for a three-year period in 2014. The contract was renewed in 2017 for an additional three years and is now set to expire on June 20.
Growth Management Ordinance policies and procedures
Measure H, a measure that alters some of the language in the city’s GMO to allow for the sale in addition to the rental of a number of income-restricted units, was approved by voters in March.
The measure passed with 68.23% of the “yes” vote and 31.77% of the “no” vote. Consequently, the current GMO has to be updated in order to allow for the sale, in addition to the rental, of a number of income-restricted units.
While changes to the language of the ordinance are minimal, they must be made to reflect the change from Measure H.
To view the proposed wording changes to the GMO and to see the full agenda packet, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1959&Inline=True.
Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed here: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx via Webex.
To submit a public comment, email publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us, during the public comment period on that particular item, or during the public comment period for non-agenda items. Comments will be read into the record with the allowance of three minutes per individual comment.
