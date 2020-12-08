The Healdsburg Fire Department will be getting a new addition to its apparatus fleet, a Pierce Aerial Ladder Truck — an apparatus that boasts an 107-foot ladder and a 500-gallon water tank.
At their regular meeting on Dec. 7 the Healdsburg City Council unanimously approved a resolution for the purchase of the $1,403,669 truck through a three-year lease financing option and a payment contribution from Replay Healdsburg LLC., the developers behind the Mill District affordable housing and mixed-use project.
In accordance with the development agreement with the city and Replay, Replay agreed to contribute $1,045,000 toward the actual cost of a new ladder truck for the Healdsburg Fire Department.
The trigger for Replay’s payment obligation is whichever comes first, the date the developer is issued a building permit for the hotel, or the date the developer is issued a building permit for the first residential structure within the project containing middle income or market-rate units.
The contribution from Replay will be made in equal installments either on a monthly or annual basis over a three-year period.
The truck will be purchased via a cooperative agreement, an agreement in which the city is eligible to participate in, with National Purchasing Partners LLC.
According to the agenda item report, the firm participates in a master price agreement between the League of Oregon cities and Pierce Manufacturing Inc.
“The city has accumulated a little over $256,000 in the fire development impact fee, which has been collected for exactly this purchase. Staff is proposing a three-year lease financing option with an interest rate of 2.52%. It is a lease purchase, we will own it at the end of the three years,” explained Heather Ippoliti, the city’s administrative services and finance director. “Apart from $173,000, the principal interest is covered by the Replay contribution and the current balance in the fire development impact fee fund.”
Principal interest paid on the purchase would be around $71,000.
Councilmember Joe Naujokas asked why the city is making the purchase through a three-year lease financing option if it means the city has to pay a hefty sum in interest.
“$71,000 isn’t chump change,” Naujokas said.
Ippoliti said the city does not have the cash available in order to pay for the truck upfront. She said she did not want to recommend taking funds out of the city’s reserves in order to pay for it upfront.
The Pierce truck was chosen for its large ladder and water tank, rear-steering capabilities, updated tech, wide turning radius and narrow profile and will be a good alternative to the department’s current ladder truck, which is at the end of its useful life.
Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz called the truck a “rolling toolbox.”
The new truck will also be able to meet the emergency access challenges with the Mill District affordable housing and mixed use project.
Boaz said the truck will be able to serve the city for 20 to 25 years.
“It’s a very exciting time for us at the fire department. We have been working on this for a long time and thank you Director Ippoliti and your team for the work you have done,” Boaz said.
He added that while this type of truck isn’t typically used in wildland firefighting it does have similar functions as a Type I engine, the apparatus that crews use each day.
“Typically a ladder truck wouldn’t be used for a wildland fire operation, however, what we did when we were speccing this ladder truck is we were able to get it with a 500-gallon tank, which is unusual for a ladder truck. What that does with the hose, the ladder, the tools and the outfit is we are basically able to use this ladder truck as a first out apparatus similar to what we use on a daily basis. In an instance like the Kincade Fire when all of our resources are out of the barn working on a fire this gives us the ability to cover the city with the ladder truck. It does provide some depth to our fleet.”
The engine will be slated for mutual aid if the need arises.
