While the agenda is a relatively short one for the upcoming Aug. 17 Healdsburg City Council meeting, there are a few items of interest such as discussing and approving updates to the city goals, a consideration to implement a temporary increase in the electric low-income discount and a consideration to adopt a resolution approving income-qualified energy efficiency programs.
Revisiting the strategic plan
At its meeting on Monday, the council will discuss and consider for approval new outcomes to the city’s 2020-25 strategic plan and goals which the city last discussed in March. On March 9, council met to discuss their ideas and city staff ideas on what goals and outcomes they wanted to focus on for the 2020-21 year that would align with their strategic initiative.
At the time of the meeting it was decided to have the council come back to the topic at a later date to approve the year’s goals and outcomes, however with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, council did not return to the subject.
The goals suggested at the March meeting included objectives such as completing the South Entry Area Plan, completing a zoning and density study of downtown, providing carbon-free and renewable energy sources, implementing the housing action plan, viewing options for amending the growth management ordinance and improving local city streets among a number of other goals.
In recent weeks, council members asked that revised outcomes be formally adopted. Some of the revised outcomes with COVID-19 in mind include starting the Housing Element Update and the density study, creating a city/Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce team that can identify ways to help local businesses, creating an economic diversity strategy, starting a bike parking program, implementing bike way-finding, completing the Housing Action Plan by 2022 and completing a regional homelessness plan.
To view all of the revised outcomes, take a look at “Attachment B” of the agenda item. You can access the agenda packet here: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2007&Inline=True.
Increasing discounts to electric rates for low-income families
Council will also consider approving a temporary discount increase of 75% to the low-income family electric rate.
According to the agenda item report, “Staff is recommending temporarily raising the electric low-income discount to 75 percent through the end of calendar year 2020, lowering the discount to 50% from January 2021 through March of 2021 then returning the discount to its normal 25% starting with the first bill received in April of 2021.”
Increased discounts would first be seen with the September 2021 utility bill and would stop after the March 2021 utility bill.
For funding energy efficiency programs, the city has two main funding sources — the 2.85% utility bill surcharge and the sale of carbon allowances through the state’s Cap & Trade auction, however, in order to fund an increased electric discount, spending adjustments would need to be made.
“To increase available funding for the low-income discount, staff is recommending funding all energy efficiency measures planned for fiscal year 2021 from revenues gained from the sale of carbon allowances, reducing the standard commercial energy rebate from 20 cents to 15 cents per kilo-watt hour, and postponing a program that would assist electric customers to install battery backup systems. These changes are expected to free up funding needed to support the proposed level of electric discounts through the end of fiscal year 2021 without the need for additional funding,” the agenda packet states.
Currently the city is providing an electric discount to roughly 536 of its customers. Pre-COVID, the city was providing a discount to around 420 customers. City staff cited council’s decision to increase the income qualification to 80% of the area median income as reason for the increase in electric discount customers.
Income-qualified energy efficiency programs
The city’s utility conservation analyst, Felica Smith, is recommending council to approve several income-qualified energy efficiency programs that would work to enhance attic insulation, provide incremental appliance rebates to affordable housing properties, and update residential and commercial energy efficiency rebates.
With an attic insulation installation program, staff would assist property owners. who are electric low-income rate program, with selecting contractors to complete the work. The program would cover up to 100% of the project costs according to the agenda item packet.
Additionally, “To help reduce bill burdens to residents, staff recommends implementing an incremental appliance rebate to promote high efficiency appliances.”
Depending on the appliance, rebates would range from $300 to $1,500.
Council approval of this program would also include an update to the various residential and commercial energy efficiency rebates offered by the city. Many of the current rebates offered were designed and 2010 and are in need of an update.
How to view the meeting
To watch the virtual meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
To view the agenda packet visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2006&Inline=True.
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner, you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.