Healdsburg Fire Department open house drive thru
The annual Healdsburg Fire Department open house will pivot to a drive-thru format this year in order to remain COVID safe. The open house takes place Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station, 601 Healdsburg Avenue.
Fire safety information will be provided for both adults and children and kids will get to take home a goodie bag with fire safety materials and activities.
The focus of this year’s event, and Fire Prevention Week which it is a part of, is cooking safety. Most house fires are caused by cooking mishaps according to Healdsburg Fire Division Chief Fire Marshal Linda Collister.
“This year’s theme is serving up safety in the kitchen because people have to be safe in their homes and more than half of the fires that occur within the home are cooking fires, so we wanted to get the message out there about smoke alarms, fire sprinklers and just being safe in your home,” Collister said.
Folks can vote at Villa Chanticleer starting Oct. 31
The Nov. 3 General Election is inching closer and every registered voter in California will receive a mail-in ballot. Ballots were sent out Oct. 5. Normal delivery time could take up to five to seven business days.
You can track the status of your ballot by visiting https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/. You can opt in to receive texts and or emails regarding the status of your ballot. You can also track it online through this website.
Folks can drop off their completed ballot at the Healdsburg City Hall ballot drop box located at 401 Grove Street. Ballots can also be dropped off at the drop box at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.
Secure ballot drop boxes will be open through 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
For those who want to vote in-person (bring your mask), starting Oct. 31, the Villa Chanticleer will offer in-person voting through Nov. 3.
In-person voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Sunday, Nov. 1, Monday, Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
According to the county registrar's office, “Unlike previous elections, voters are not assigned to one location, and can vote at any in-person location. The voter will receive a ballot for their individual precinct.”
For a map of Sonoma County voting locations, visit: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA/Registrar-of-Voters/Elections/11-03-2020/Locations/
Skate park reopens
The Carson Warner Memorial Skate Park reopened on Sept. 25. New operating rules state that park goers must either maintain six-foot social distance, and/or wear a mask.
The Healdsburg Community Services Department added new red tape markings to seating areas in the park to help users maintain social distancing.
