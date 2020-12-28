Red Cross honors volunteers
The American Red Cross of the North Bay recently honored eight individual volunteers and two community partners, including Corazon Healdsburg, at a virtual recognition event for Napa and Sonoma County volunteers.
The recipients of special volunteer awards at this year’s event include:
● Disaster Cycle Services Outstanding Support: Ben Greenberg (Sonoma) and Pam Chappell (Napa)
● Disaster Cycle Services Exceptional Response: Carli Curtis (Sonoma)and Heidi Paul (Napa)
● Good Neighbor and Partnership Award: Corazon Healdsburg and Latino Service Providers
● General Services Award: Lindsay Peak (Sonoma)
● Sally Parks Volunteer Services Award: Brian Branley (Sonoma)
● Youth and Young Adult Award: Tyler Duchynski (Sonoma)
● Gene Beck Memorial Volunteer of the Year: Andy Witthohn (Sonoma)
"Not afraid to try new things, or take on new challenges, Andy quickly became one of our most steadfast and reliable volunteers in the Napa-Sonoma Territory," said Angela Hunt, volunteer for the Northern California Coastal Region and presenter of the award. "With his energetic spirit and constant good humor, he made short work of any project he took on, and he's taken on quite a few. We're so appreciative for everything he does."
Nicole Massey, the Senior Volunteer Engagement Manager for the Red Cross in Napa and Sonoma Counties said the annual event, which honors key volunteers, also gives the Red Cross an important opportunity to acknowledge all of its 265 volunteers.
"Our volunteers exemplify the Red Cross spirit and mission in both words and deeds," Massey said in a statement.
Fuel vegetation management kicks off at Fitch Mountain
On Dec. 13 the Healdsburg Fire Department announced that fire fuel reduction work has commenced on Fitch Mountain Preserve.
According to a statement on the fire department’s Facebook page, “Northern Sonoma County Fuels Crew has been working with (Healdsburg) Community Services and local volunteers to get the work completed.”
Crews will typically be working on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until the work is completed.
The same Facebook post states that if you’re hiking on Fitch Mountain and come upon a crew get their attention so they can stop work and allow you to pass safely.
Councilmember David Hagele appointed as Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) Commission chair
On Dec. 16 Healdsburg City Councilmember David Hagele was appointed to serve as chair for the NCPA Commission. Hagele has served on the NCPA Commission since his first Healdsburg City Council term in 2016.
With several personal experiences in dealing with wildfires in the Sonoma County area year after year and serving as Healdsburg’s mayor during the Kincade Fire in 2019, Hagele has been a strong advocate on wildfire-related issues.
During Hagele’s first four years on the commission the NCPA further enhanced its wildfire mitigation practices through the development of a wildfire mitigation plan and implementation of infrastructure upgrades in an effort to strengthen the resiliency of NCPA facilities and equipment, including its geothermal power plant 50 miles northeast of Healdsburg.
Hagele has also participated in grassroots advocacy with members of Congress and the State Legislature in Washington D.C. and in Sacramento. Despite COVID-19 he has engaged in more than 20 virtual sessions with top policy makers and raised key issues of importance for the city and for the NCPA according to a press release.
“Chair Hagele has an established record as a leader at NCPA,” said NCPA General Manager Randy S. Howard. “He brings a unique understanding of the importance of public power and is a dedicated champion for the beautiful City of Healdsburg.”
How to safely use local parks
The city of Healdsburg and the community services department is providing clarity on how to use local parks safely and wisely.
According to statement on the city’s Facebook page, here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to park safety amid COVID-19:
1. Are you with your household and able to maintain at least six feet of separation from anyone who isn’t from your household? No mask required, but you must have a mask with you.
2. Are you unable to maintain six feet of separation from anyone outside of your household? Mask wearing required.
3. Are you using a play structure? Mask wearing required for anyone 2 years of age or older.
