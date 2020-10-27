Community briefs

Día de Los Muertos Ofrenda altar set up in Plaza
A traditional Ofrenda altar has been set up at the Plaza Park gazebo and will be in place until Nov. 3.
Folks can come by the Plaza altar to place a photo or a memory of a loved one who has died. Those who want to celebrate Día de Los Muertos virtually can check out Corazon Healdsburg’s special Día de Los Muertos website here: http://www.diademuertoshealdsburg.com/?fbclid=IwAR2_2Qc1uwAH2T94RMv1LfdGxSkNtKtTJU-UmfDdzXHKhqxnfX66a6GpAOM.
The website offers a series of videos from locals talking about their passed loved ones and why they celebrate the day. There’s also information about the origins and history of the holiday and how-to videos on how to create traditional sugar skulls and dishes such as mole.
Those who visit the website can also upload a photo of their loved ones on the virtual altar.
Napa Sonoma ADU to host webinar on accessory dwelling units (ADUs)
The Napa Sonoma ADU group with support from the Community Foundation Sonoma County, will host an ADU webinar for homeowners on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about the basics of building an ADU and will hear from experts on how to get creative and make an ADU backyard cottage, garage conversion or flat.
The event is free and folks can register by visiting: https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents or by emailing info@napasonomaadu.org.
City looking to fill vacancies on senior citizen advisory commission, parks and recreation commission
Two of the city’s commissions have vacancies.
The Healdsburg Senior Citizen Advisory Commission currently has three open seats and the Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Commission has two open seats.
The deadline to submit an application for either commissions is Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the city clerk’s office.
Parks and Recreation applicants may live outside city limits, but must reside in a location that is in the boundaries of the Healdsburg Unified School District.
Commissioners are required to attend one meeting per month and must disclose economic interest as required by the local Conflict of Interest Code and complete the required ethics training. There is no compensation for serving on the commission.
Those who want to apply for the senior citizen advisory commission must reside within Healdsburg city limits and must be 55-years of age or older at time of appointment. Commissioners are required to attend monthly meetings.
To apply for either commission, visit, https://ci.healdsburg.ca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=481.
Work underway for College Street sewer replacement project
Work is now underway on the College Street sewer and water replacement project, which will replace both the sewer and water systems along:
● Fitch Street between North and Piper Streets
● Piper Street between Fitch and College Streets
● College Street between Piper Street
● Areas of Lincoln Street
● Grant Street between College and Brown Streets
Curb ramps will also be installed and the streets will be repaved once the sewer project is completed.
Construction hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is expected to take about eight months. During construction hours traffic on parts of Fitch, Piper, Grant and College Streets may be impacted
Tree removal work scheduled for November
City crews will be removing a grove of eucalyptus trees on Borel Road this November in an effort to mitigate the safety hazard they pose. The trees are in poor health and must be removed, according to the city of Healdsburg.
The tree removal work will require the closure of Borel Road for a week during the day with a brief opening during the noon lunch hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.