Trash time — Healdsburg community members, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Healdsburg 4H members came out with trash bags on Sept. 28 to help clean up Foss Creek. The event was part of creek week, a countywide effort to clean up waterways and the Russian River watershed. Teams spread out along Foss Creek to pick up trash. One team even found an abandoned bike and wooden pallet.
Healdsburg 4H found the strangest item this year, and took home the Crud Cup.
Photos courtesy City of Healdsburg
