Camp HBG 2.0 Distance Learning Care — a distance learning day and afterschool program for K-5 kids — has been a big help to parents in need of childcare after getting back to work and since the program has been meeting the needs of many families the camp will once again be offered this spring, however, donations are needed in order to help support the camp.
The city-run camp launched on Aug. 19 in partnership with the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) and Corazón Healdsburg. The program runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center and provides space and tech for students to attend their Zoom classes and also provides typical afterschool activities and care after the school day.
The camp has 44 program staff and five facility attendants who clean the facility nightly, and class sizes are small in order to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
There are currently 110 participants are enrolled in the camp, 20% of which are HUSD elementary school students according to Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction. A total of 90 students come from HUSD.
Overall the students enrolled come from 13 different schools including: Healdsburg Elementary School; St. John the Baptist Catholic School; Alexander Valley School; Spring Creek Elementary Charter; Brooks Elementary School; Mattie Washburn Elementary School; Brandeis School of San Francisco; Fitch Mountain Campus; The Healdsburg School; Westside School; Santa Rosa French-American Charter; Cali Calmecac Language Academy; and Washington Elementary.
According to Healdsburg Community Services staff, the camp is serving all aspects of the community, and several anecdotes from parents and kids utilizing the program echo that statement.
Elizabeth Solorzano and Ruben Sanchez, parents of a child in the program, said, “Jacob’s Dad and I have to work and being able to trust the place we send Jacob each day gives us peace of mind that we would not know what to do without. We are so grateful for Camp HBG 2.0 and truly hope that it will continue to be a place for Jacob to thrive until school can be reopened safely.”
According to a community services city council presentation one camp student, Alexa Mondragn, 9, said that the camp has been a fun place to go.
“I like coming because it’s fun and the staff can help us with our homework when we need help,” she said.
Rich Schwartz of the community services department said he’s been hearing how helpful the program is for families.
“We hear from parents on a daily basis on how this program has been a savior for their family. It allows them to continue working stress free and they really love the social aspect because it allows their kids to interact with other kids in their cohorts safely,” Schwartz said.
Fender shared a similar sentiment and said that the camp has been a huge help for the school district.
“I don’t know what we would do as a school district and a community without this service that you are providing for our kids,” Fender told the Healdsburg City Council during a presentation about the camp during the council’s most recent meeting on Dec. 7. “It has been a godsend to the school district, educators and our families and I cannot thank you all enough for supporting this.”
Fender said the camp staff have been bending over backwards to make the camp safe, smart and running smoothly. “We know our parents have to work and this is an amazing support,” she said.
Fender also thanked the community donors who helped make the camp possible. “I want to be clear that we get a very small state grant that supports the afterschool program generally, but out of the wonderful generosity of our community and the hard work of the city of Healdsburg employees, we’ve been able to make this happen at no additional cost to the school district,” Fender said.
A total of $167,000 was donated by residents for Camp HBG 2.0. For the summer and fall camp, a total of $367,000 was raised.
During the Dec. 7 city council meeting Councilmember David Hagele read a proclamation thanking the 31 donors for their generous contributions.
Mark Themig, the director of the Healdsburg Community Services Department, said the city does intend to continue Camp HBG for the spring semester, but in order to support the spring camp the community services department recently launched a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $150,000.
The camp fee is set on a sliding fee schedule in order to meet everyone’s needs.
“Collectively if we can reach this goal before Christmas, we will have raised approximately $500,000 that is being used for directly supporting kids in our community,” Themig said.
Information on how to donate to Camp HBG will be available on the city of Healdsburg’s social media channels in the coming days.
