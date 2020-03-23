Corazón Healdsburg will be hosting a drive-thru grocery event on Tuesday morning, March 24, at 11 a.m. The drive-thru is a partnership between Corazón, Redwood Empire Food Bank, the city of Healdsburg and local nonprofits Sonoma Family Meal and Farm to Fight Hunger.
The drive-thru will be in the back lot of the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.
“Shelf stable pantry items, along with produce and eggs from local farms will be available and volunteers will be pre-packing boxes to be placed inside cars while volunteers can keep social distance,” said Corazón Healdsburg CEO Ariel Kelley.
Groceries to Go will include local eggs from Farm to Fight Hunger, dinners for 50 families from Sonoma Family Meal and Single Thread, as well as gift cards to Lola’s Market for Corazón families who have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. For those without a car, Corazón will also have a walk-up option for people picking up boxes.
Additionally, the staff of Healdsburg’s senior center will be receiving boxes of groceries from the Redwood Empire Food Bank for seniors in need.
