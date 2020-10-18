Corazón Healdsburg announced on Friday, Oct. 16 that it secured two substantial grants to help northern Sonoma County recover from recent fires and better prepare for the next crisis. Both the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) grant of $250,000 and the American Red Cross grant of $485,000 are providing aid for Kincade Fire survivors, and specifically the more than 400 local families who were impacted economically by the Kincade Fire but did not receive other recovery funds.
The Red Cross grant is the largest single grant ever received by Corazón Healdsburg.
The grants also support Corazón Healdsburg’s work to build disaster resiliency through preparedness programming focused on residents who might face language, technology or transportation barriers in an emergency.
Through these programs, Corazón is providing virtual Spanish-language courses that cover everything from what to pack in an emergency “go” bag, to the importance of rental insurance. The organization also shares bilingual emergency prep tips with its clients through its social media channels and text message platform.
“These grants are a dream come true for Corazón and our clients impacted by Kincade,” said Ariel Kelley, Corazón’s outgoing chief executive. “As we approach the one year mark since the Kincade Fire, there are many families whom we have been working with on a long-term recovery plan and are continuing to rebuild their lives. These funds will help them tremendously.”
The CDP grant is also being used to support hundreds of low-income families whose lives were economically impacted by the Kincade Fire. The grant has paid for hazardous debris removal, temporary housing, new work clothes and tools and other replacement items.
Many of those impacted by Kincade were uninsured and some were effectively homeless after their homes were destroyed. The grants are being used to stabilize these families by meeting both immediate housing and long-term needs for their recovery.
“Disasters disproportionately impact those in our community with the least resources,” Kelley said. “As we reel from crisis to crisis, I knew the lack of FEMA and other government disaster resources would leave a big gap in our recovery effort from Kincade. We are so pleased to receive these philanthropic funds, which will play a critical role to ensure that our northern Sonoma County community can have a just and equitable recovery.”
Corazón Healdsburg is a 501c(3) nonprofit that works to strengthen the northern Sonoma County community by bridging the racial, cultural, and economic divides that exist among us today. The organization operates a bilingual resource center, coordinates and amplifies the local Latinx voice, and organizes festive cultural events for community members to connect and celebrate. Corazón Healdsburg exists to serve all families in need, but most of clients are of Mexican or Chicano descent and identify as Latinx. Learn more at corazonhealdsburg.org.
