The Healdsburg community, including Latinx Spanish speakers, will have an opportunity to discuss their experiences, questions and ideas for community progress in equality at a Corazón Coversacion Comunitaria (Community Conversation) via Zoom and Facebook event set for June 16 at 6 p.m.
The open conversation comes on the heels of an interactive art installation that took place at the plaza last week where residents were invited to share their experiences with racism by writing their thoughts on notecards.
The organizers of the art event, Lupe Lopez and Cristal Sierra, wanted to create a platform for black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) to be able share their experiences with discrimination and racism in Healdsburg, after Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold voiced that she initially didn’t feel there was a need to discuss the police department’s use of force policies.
In a press release from Corazón, Lopez shared her motivation behind the June 10 event, “It was very disheartening to hear that Mayor Gold doesn't believe that we have a problem. While there may not have been incidents of police brutality, minorities in Healdsburg face racial discrimination and injustice on a daily basis – whether it be at work, school or just around town."
The art installation was telling and revealed that many residents have experienced or continue to experience some form of racism while living, working or going to school in Healdsburg.
During the June 10 anti-racism rally and march in the plaza, residents lined up around the plaza bandstand to read the notecards, which were strung all around the bandstand structure.
Now, Corazón wants to continue the discussion on race.
Those who wish to attend Tuesday’s webinar can do so by registering at the following link: https://bit.ly/corazonconversation. The conversation will be held in Spanish with English interpretation available.
In the event press release, Corazón programs manager Marcy Flores said, “We stand in support and solidarity with the black community who have been victimized by police brutality and systemic racism for far too long in America. As a community organization, our voice and presence is crucial as we unite the Latinx community as allies to be part of this powerful movement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.