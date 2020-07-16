Getting prepared — With this new program, Listos, people can choose a time that is convenient for them to participate in an hour to 1.5-hour session over Zoom with Corazón and Nuestra Comunidad to learn about emergency preparedness. Corazón also discussed helpful disaster preparation tips during their “Community Conversation” with Nuestra Executive Director, Alma Bowen, Healdsburg Fire Department fire inspector and engineer, Ruben Mandujano, Sonoma County 4th District Supervisor, James Gore, Corazón’s Angie Sanchez and Lizbeth Perez and Neil Pacheco of the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.