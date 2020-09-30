Folks from Corazón Healdsburg took to the streets of Healdsburg at March Avenue on Sept. 24 to conduct census survey outreach, helping residents fill out their census and giving away free popsicles for those who participated in completing the survey.
The deadline to complete the census was Sept. 30 but it was recently extended to the month of October.
With a census response rate of around 40% for Healdsburg and outside city limits, Angie Sanchez, head of programs at Corazón, said they wanted one last “final push” towards encouraging locals to complete the census.
Sanchez and a team of helpers walked along March Avenue last week with music, and a megaphone, sharing statistics about census response rates and helping families,
“We hired a paletero (ice cream man) to hand out free popsicles, handed out our customized census stickers and helped families fill out their census,” Sanchez reported. “It was a great way to do outreach and our goal is to continue to visit neighborhoods with low response census rates.”
