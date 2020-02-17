Corazón Healdsburg CEO Ariel Kelley is running for Healdsburg City Council.
Kelley confirmed her bid for council with the Tribune on Feb. 17.
Kelley also confirmed her run in a Sunday, Feb. 16 Facebook post.
“The rumors are true. It is with great excitement that I announce today that I am officially running for Healdsburg City Council,” Kelley wrote in the post. "Today our city faces issues that are unlike anything we've faced before. Whether it is the lack of affordable housing, threat of natural disasters, or a thriving economy that still leaves many struggling to stay afloat, we have a lot of work to do.”
On Feb. 16, Healdsburg High School freshman class president Jackson Boaz announced in a Twitter post that he will be Kelley’s campaign manager.
Three city council seats — David Hagele, Joe Naujokas and Shaun McCaffery — are up for election this November. Councilmembers are elected to serve four terms and the term expirations are staggered so not all terms expire at the same time, according to the city of Healdsburg.
Kelley, who said she filed the paperwork about a month ago, will have a campaign launch party in the Plaza on March 14 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Kelley currently serves as a planning commissioner for Permit Sonoma, representing the Fourth District, is an elected assembly district delegate for the California Democratic Party and has served on the board for the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County.
(0) comments
