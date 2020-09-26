Editor’s note: The Healdsburg 2040 group is nonpartisan and will not be endorsing any of the candidates. The Tribune will also not be endorsing candidates.
Healdsburg City Council candidates had a lively discussion Tuesday, Sept. 22, night on affordable housing, economic diversity and other topics during a virtual candidate forum organized by The Healdsburg Tribune and the Healdsburg 2040 group.
The forum was moderated by Healdsburg 2040 member Walter Niederberger and all six council candidates — Charles Duffy, incumbent David Hagele, Doralice Handal, David Jones, Ariel Kelley and Skylaer Palacios — were present to answer questions based on the Healdsburg 2040 Sustainable Design Assessment Team (SDAT) report.
The five candidates are vying for three seats on the council.
The SDAT report was a project of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). In 2017/ 2018 AIA worked with several volunteers and a team of artists, planners, developers and architects to craft recommendations for future goals and directions for the city.
Unlike other forums where candidates are given time to prepare their answers based on a set of predetermined questions, candidates were not made aware of the questions prior to the event. To keep it fair, a six-sided dice was rolled to determine which candidate would answer each question first.
This is part two of a two-part series highlighting questions that were asked during the Sept. 22 forum. The first part covered housing in Healdsburg.
Arts and culture
“How would you use arts and culture as a community resource and as an economic drive for Healdsburg?”
Kelley said while she thinks arts and culture are already an economic driver in the area, she expressed that they’re not being harnessed in a ‘holistic’ way.
“I really see this as a great opportunity for the amazing arts nonprofits and organizations that already exist in our community and for us to cultivate and create a supportive environment for them to thrive, whether that’s shared resources or venues. I think we could certainly have land use that supports the creation of arts venues,” Kelley said.
Palacios embraced the idea of arts and culture as not only an asset to the community, but to the economy. For implementing more arts amid COVID, she suggested working with wineries to do more performing arts outside.
“I think that would bring in some good revenue and I hope to accomplish this by working with the Healdsburg Center for the Arts,” she said.
Duffy said the idea of having a cultural center in Healdsburg as a way to bring in more dollars is nothing new in terms of arts and culture ideas.
“The Foley Foundation and the work community services did with them is a good example of how we can create a public/private partnership which would help further arts in the city and I think that is really something we need to spend time looking at seriously,” Duffy said.
Hagele — who mentioned he’s supportive of the work with the Foley Foundation on North Street — advocated for working with the Raven Performing Arts Center to make it a destination for cultural events and for corporate events and gatherings, which could be an additional means of income during the slower business days of the week.
“I also want to see more kid-friendly art, art that kids can climb on and there is a lot of beautiful stuff out there but it’s made of metal, so climbable art for the kids is great,” Hagele said.
Handal said she would want to focus on helping Healdsburg really become a center for the arts, not just a place where there are venues, but a place that’s a destination for art lovers.
“We have a lot of buildings and open spaces that we could use. There are a lot of ways we can use the spaces that we have without feeling like we have to build something,” she said.
Jones, who’s the chairman of the Healdsburg school district bond oversight committee, said he’d love to collaborate with the high school to build a theatre downtown and bring the students to provide arts and theatre to the downtown area.
Economic diversity
Economic diversity and city finances was another major topic of the evening and Niederberger asked candidates what their ideas were to improve the long-term financial health of the city.
Palacios said since a big chunk of the city budget depends on Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT), she’d like to look for a way to diversify the local economy in order to rely less on TOT revenue.
“We need to look at other industries that could help put money into the fund and increase sales tax. Economic diversification would be industries like arts, green industries and healthcare,” Palacios said.
Duffy said one of the first things that needs to be done is to take a look at the current budget and move to a method called “zero-based budgeting.”
“In other words, what is the basic level of funding we need to make services, and we also need to look at how we are going to handle salaries and address the issue of possible layoffs and I would recommend that we institute temporary salary reductions if need be to reduce layoffs,” Duffy said. “Going long-term, we do need to look at economic development as a way of diversifying our economy. We are very dependent on TOT and sales tax.”
Hagele noted that he thinks there are opportunities for smaller biotech firms and other businesses to set up shop in Healdsburg since many industry executives live in Healdsburg.
“I think we have a huge resource with our community members and people who are active in our town. As a city I think we need to get out of the way so if creative ideas come through, businesses who want to come here can thrive here and offer higher paying jobs,” he said.
Handal also opined that the city cannot survive on tourism alone, especially during a pandemic. “It’s being open to whatever kind of business wants to come and to do business here in Healdsburg,” Handal said.
Jones said he’d like to start addressing the city’s economics by looking at all of the consultancy fees in regard to city projects, plans and studies.
“We get a lot of reports on how we should do things and a lot of money is being spent and a lot of it doesn’t come to fruition and I think we have a lot of brilliant individual citizens who live here in town who we can call upon to get a lot of the work done that we currently pay a lot of budgetary dollars towards and I also think we need to look at which services we can do without,” he said, adding that he wouldn’t want to see vital services like the senior center being cut.
Kelley would approach the city’s financial health by looking at diversifying the funding stream for the community services department, which is largely funded by TOT dollars. She added that the city should also build reserves for Measure S, the city’s affordable housing fund, in order to make the various city funds more “recession and pandemic proof.”
Community engagement
One of the final big topics of the forum was community engagement, especially engagement among Healdsburg’s marginalized communities. When asked of the candidates how they’d work on community and political engagement within the Latinx community, Duffy said one of the first things he would do as a councilmember is to make sure the city council agenda is published in both English and Spanish, bring in translation services for meetings for both the deaf and Latinx communities and re-engage the community in the form of citizen advisory committees.
Hagele said throughout his time on council and as mayor, he’s worked to create better transparency by advocating for a comfortable atmosphere in city hall for public comment, providing kids toys in council chambers for parents who attend meetings as well as translation services, and using social media to make residents aware of hot button issues and upcoming meetings.
Handal said we’re all community members and citizens together. For Handal, fostering a welcoming environment, whether that’s through translation services or something else, would be vital in order to create and maintain a welcome and comfortable atmosphere for everyone in the community.
Jones emphasized needing to have better translations of the budget as well as creating a version in layman's terms so all residents can easily read and understand the city budget, which is often a complicated and complex document. He said simplification is a great first step towards anything.
Lastly, Palacios advised creating a Black, Indigenous, People of Color advisory committee in order to really tap into the communities that aren’t being heard and Kelley said changing the culture at city hall to be ready to listen to locals’ voices is also an important step. She cited wanting to implement more regular check in meetings on major topics, city developments and important agenda items as an item goes through the city and council process in order to give locals time to learn about and provide input on an item.
