A holiday week isn’t stopping the Healdsburg City Council from tackling some agenda items during its meeting this Monday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. The council will be meeting virtually to review and approve the 2021 Utility Wildfire Mitigation Plan and adopt a resolution authorizing the city manager to executive a negotiation agreement for the Saggio Hills affordable housing site.
Old Business
2021 Utility Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP)
Following the past years of wildfires, the California state legislature passed a bill in September 2019 that requires utilities to prepare a wildfire mitigation plan if the utility’s electrical lines and equipment are in an area that has a “significant risk of wildfire.
Since Healdsburg owns and operates an electric distribution system, it has to create a mitigation plan and present it to the council during a public meeting to accept comments. You can find the city’s proposed 2021 plan on page 148 of the council agenda packet.
According to the council agenda item, “The 2021 WMP is largely consistent with and similar to the 2020 WMP. It considers a range of topics to mitigate the potential threat of wildfires ignited by utility equipment. The areas of consideration are intended to help guide the development of various utility programs, standards, policies and procedures that when implemented have a measurable effect at lowering the risk of utility caused wildfires.”
New Business
Exclusive negotiation agreement with Freebird Development Company for the Saggio Hills affordable housing site
During a meeting on Sept. 30, the city council directed city staff to issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the development of the Saggio Hills affordable housing site, as well as create a housing working group to evaluate the responses received from the request.
The RFQ was sent out on Oct. 30 and received four responses. Of those responses, the housing working group is recommending that the city sign an exclusive negotiating agreement with Freebird Development Company. The negotiating agreement will provide an 18-month negotiation period during which Freebird will meet with the city to determine the scope of the Saggio project, conduct community outreach, complete schematic design, secure entitlements, conduct an environmental review and refine the site’s financing plan.
The design and level of affordability of the Saggio Hills site hasn’t been solidified and will evolve during the community outreach process.
How to view the meeting
To watch the virtual meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
People can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
