In a preliminary consideration to reinstate the former Healdsburg Transportation Advisory Commission (TAC) or to create a different format for discussing transit and climate, the Healdsburg City Council made a unanimous motion to have the city manager and the city be committed to public outreach when it comes to the question of transportation issues.
The council also advised city staff to have the city manager bring back the TAC consideration item in January or February, once new council members have taken their seats.
While the council did not direct staff to reinstate the TAC, they are still open to the idea of creating some sort of informal public workshop process, community meeting, ad hoc committee or an ad hoc committee trial run in order to discuss and receive public input on the development of public transportation planning, facilities and programs and its relation to greenhouse gases and climate change.
The council voiced that it would be better for open discussion to have some sort of ad hoc committee or workshop process rather than having a formal commission and its Brown Act requirements bogging down the input process.
The creation of a formal commission also comes with staffing costs.
“I do share the concerns about the weight and administrative heaviness of a formal Brown Act commission and I would definitely be open to some sort of a pilot program for just one season to give it a shot,” said Councilmember Joe Naujokas, who was the one to bring back the TAC topic to the council. “It might be a useful and interesting exercise to do a one-time working group and get input and use it as kind of a model for how we get that input. If it works and there is a really enthusiastic response, then it’s a win to be able to connect with our constituents and come up with a solution. I’m happy to do a working group as a pilot program.”
One of the city’s attorney’s, Michael Biddle, pointed out that if the council takes any action to create a formal board or commission then that body is subject to the Brown Act.
“I want the council to be clear that they understand that to the extent that council takes any sort of formal action to create some body — call it what you want, commission, board or committee — to the extent you take formal action to create that it is going to be subject to the Brown Act. Essentially the only exception to that is if you have some sort of standing committee that is comprised solely just of two councilmembers,” Biddle said.
Vice Mayor Shaun McCaffery asked if an ad hoc committee with a couple of members of council on it would be except from the Brown Act, and Biddle said “Yes.”
Naujokas mused that if city staff were given direction to come back with specific transportation recommendations based on input from their own community meeting or workshop where residents are invited to talk about transit issues, then that could be a more effective process.
“That approach makes the most sense to me. The outcome could be we need a standing commission or this (a community workshop) is the perfect way to get community engagement with a specific purpose,” Naujokas said.
Council members seemed to support this more informal process for discussing city transportation and transit and so did a few Healdsburg residents who spoke during public comment.
“Thank you for rebooting that I think it should not be so formal ... For an advisory group it might be an impediment to discussion,” opined resident Walter Niederberger.
Yet councilmembers also thought — with the advice of interim city manager David Kiff — that this item should be brought back in January or February when the new council and city manager is in place.
They also agreed that with any workshop, group, or commission there needs to be a clear cut purpose and goal before forming one.
“I am wary of forming a commission for the sake of forming one, but I am also in the spirit of having this as a top priority for the new council to discuss,” said Councilmember Ozzy Jimenez.
Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell agreed that community outreach is the way to go and that this would be an appropriate item for the new council to consider.
With that in mind, the TAC item will return to council at a later date for further discussion and then a formal decision.
History of TAC
TAC was formed in 2010 with the purpose of providing citizen and community perspective and input on the development of public transportation planning, facilities and programs. The commission had met a few times in 2018, 2017 and 2016, but in February of 2019, the city council received a presentation regarding the future of TAC and there was council consensus to dissolve the TAC and reassign its duties to the Healdsburg Planning Commission.
According to the agenda packet, “In the staff report discussing sunsetting the TAC, staff noted: “during the last couple years, it has been difficult to find enough productive topics for the TAC to address, resulting in many canceled meetings. The TAC has no specific funding set aside to help focus their efforts. Additionally, the quarterly meeting schedule that the TAC has utilized makes it difficult to keep momentum on issues, and even more difficult when a meeting is canceled, or an item is pushed out to the next meeting.”
The TAC was officially dissolved on June 4, 2019.
