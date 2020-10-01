Healdsburg City Council provided guidance on Sept. 30 to move forward down the path toward having affordable housing at the Montage site on parcels five and six as originally planned, instead of at the six-acre Vercelli property near Healdsburg Avenue, which was proposed to council as an alternative site after they asked the project developer earlier this year to explore other possible housing locations.
Even though Mayor Evelyn Mitchell and Councilmember Joe Naujokas felt that the Montage site still wasn’t the best location for housing due to wildfire risk and the far proximity from downtown and public transportation, all council members agreed that the formation of a working group — to discuss what the variety of housing and the affordability level could be for the site — would be a good plan for the future.
Council members also decided that they were OK with city staff’s recommendation to move forward with the proposed topics in the requested third development agreement (DA) amendment.
The requested DA amendment is in relation to the plans and scope of the planned fire substation, park and community trails. The proposal does not include plans to eliminate or curb any of the above items, rather it outlines some logistical requests from the developer regarding the planning process.
Councilmember David Hagele recused himself from both items due to a location conflict of interest.
Specifically, the proposed topics in the third DA amendment recommended by both city staff and the developer, Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC./Robert Green, include:
● Fire substation: The developer will mass grade the parcel concurrently with the grading of the community park. The developer will convey the substation partial to the city following the grading. The developer will remit the balance of the $1.75 million substation contribution and the station will have similar design as approved conceptual design and will have the right of approval for the final design of the substation.
● Community park and park to Fox Pond Trail: The developer will mass grade the park parcel in conjunction with grading of the fire substation. The developer will remit payment reflecting an estimate of the actual cost, design and construction of the multi-use trail. The developer will transfer the park and substation parcels to the city. The remaining balance of the developer’s $3 million park contribution will be remitted to the city (an estimated $200,000 of the $3 million park contribution has been spent already).
● Public Northwest Trail on resort site: Instead of constructing the Northwest Trail the developer will design and construct a 20-space parking lot and trailhead for the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve that would be completed concurrently with the completion of the Emergency Vehicle Access (EVA) road.
● Street connection between Passalacqua Road and Parkland Farms Boulevard: If the city keeps the housing on the Montage parcels per the existing DA, the developer will construct the Parkland Farms-Passalacqua connector as a public street with underground utilities. The city will reimburse the developer $1 million for the cost of the public street and utility work.
● Upgrading Passalacqua Road to public street standards: If the city uses the Montage parcels for affordable housing per the existing DA, the developer will upgrade Passalacqua Road to public street standards with gutters, curbs ect. In addition, the developer will submit a payment to the city in the amount reflecting the actual costs of upgrading the road.
Now that the high-end resort is slated to open this winter after several delays, many residents wondered why the above changes were coming at what seemed to be the eleventh hour.
“The question is ‘why?’ Why are we looking at this formal amendment at this time?” the city’s interim community development director David Woltering said during a Zoom public meeting set to address resident concerns. “There is a park site, a fire substation, there are trails and public improvements, and so as we look toward an opening of the resort and looking and looking at where we are with all of these projects, it is a time to create a clear path forward … We also have some timing issues we need to resolve and given these circumstances the developer formally submitted a letter on June 30 specifically requesting that we come together and look at a formal third amendment to this development agreement.”
While the council ultimately agreed to explore going down city staff’s recommended road, they weren’t keen on the idea of having the 20-space parking lot in lieu of the Northwest Trail.
Councilmember Ozzy Jimenez expressed concern about exchanging the Northwest Trail for a lot. Jimenez, who is an avid hiker, said it would be nice to have an additional trail in Healdsburg for folks to use.
Councilmember Joe Naujokas and Vice Mayor Shaun McCaffery agreed.
“Keeping the trail makes sense instead of doing the parking lot,” McCaffery said.
Interim City Manager David Kiff noted that all of these elements are not yet set in stone.
“You are not setting this in stone, you are guiding us down a path,” Kiff said.
A closer look at the affordable housing decision
One of the aspects that helped inform the council’s direction to move forward with the housing on the original site was comparing the feasibility of Montage versus the Vercelli Property.
The Vercelli site, which is located off of Healdsburg Avenue adjacent to the community center, is around six acres and could house up to 94 units. The property owner has expressed interest in selling the site, however, unlike Montage, Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. would have to first acquire the site before the city could start a housing project with a developer.
Since the property is currently zoned as “service commercial,” the site would have to be rezoned for housing and would have to undergo an environmental review.
“The Montage site is 14.16 acres and is owned by Montage. It is designated for affordable housing,” Woltering said during the special Wednesday council meeting on the topic. “In terms of staff’s review of the site, the site’s constraints and its rolling topography, we do not anticipate that a full 150 units could be achieved on the site. We’d envision more of a scattered site development there. The number of units may be 70 to 85.”
Mitchell said while she does not think housing on the site is a good idea due to its location near a wildland urban interface, transportation and mass grading concerns, she said she would like to see the project move forward after so many years of being in the works.
“I still feel pretty strongly that housing in that spot is not a good idea … And the fact that the number of units that we can put on there has decreased so significantly, but I can see that most of my fellow councilmembers think that we should do some sort of development out there. So, if we are going to do that, I would agree with a working group to talk about what it is, certainly Robert Green and his company need to agree with whatever it is we decided we think we want to do,” Mitchell said.
Jimenez said from the perspective of a generation that’s dealing with housing insecurity, he’s in favor of seeing some sort of housing development at Montage.
“I’ve lived for most of my life here in Healdsburg. I and my age group have faced the inherent challenges around housing insecurity and so when I look at parcels five and six (of the Montage site) and I look at what is most precious to the city of Healdsburg I do recognize that parcels five and six need to be allocated for some type of housing,” Jimenez said.
Most of the residents who spoke during the hour-or-so-long public comment session echoed Jimenez’s thoughts and encouraged the council to stick with the Montage site for housing.
“I think it is crucial for the city to hold on to parcels five and six for housing. I also think that this property is uniquely suited to address our missing middle problem. Because the city will own the land if we deed it from the developer to the city it makes it affordable without any other subsidies for a developer to come in and build a substantial number of missing middle housing that our community not only desperately needs, but is unlikely to be built anywhere else. I think that makes this property kind of a unicorn compared to any other property in the city of Healdsburg,” said resident Deb Kravitz.
Others said they were surprised the alternative housing site was even under consideration and that the city should “stick to their guns” with the Montage site. The developer, Robert Green, reiterated that looking at alternative sites was something the council had directed in a January city council meeting and he felt it wasn’t fair to be painted as the “bad guy.”
Green said he wants to continue to be able to work and collaborate with the city in good faith and work toward an outcome that all parties are happy about.
There was also much back and forth among both residents and councilmembers as to what kind of affordable housing — below 120% area median income, or moderate-income — should go at the site.
While that is something to be decided in the future, Naujokas suggested not developing just one or the other in terms of Montage and Vercelli, but perhaps using both for different housing and income types.
“Ozzy and I walked the (Montage) property this weekend and a thought occurred to me. I’m wondering if there is some kind of middle way here, room for flexibility to develop that area given some constraints from us in exchange for also helping with a more appropriate property with the Vercelli property,” Naujokas mused.
Next steps
Council consideration and guidance and input from the public is only the first step toward seeing the amendment come to fruition.
The next step for considering the developer’s third DA amendment and the council’s guidance is to conduct a public hearing through the Healdsburg Planning Commission. Another public hearing by the city council would be required prior to introduction, first reading and adoption of an ordinance amending the DA.
To view the Sept. 30 special meeting, visit: healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?Mode=Video&MeetingID=1993&Format=Agenda
