Reelected Councilmember David Hagele and newly elected council members Ariel Kelley and Skylaer Palacios were sworn in as the city’s newest city council members in a virtual ceremony Monday night, Dec. 7, ushering in a new age of youthful and diverse representation for the city of Healdsburg.
Kelley, Palacios and their fellow council members wore white to honor the women who paved the way before them in local government. For the first time in the city’s 163-year history the council has a majority of female council members.
“It is an honor to be a part of this historic council,” Kelley said after the three council members took the oath of office and were installed.
Evelyn Mitchell — who took over as mayor when former Mayor Leah Gold resigned in June — was appointed to serve as the city’s mayor and Councilmember Ozzy Jimenez was appointed as the city’s vice mayor in a unanimous motion by the city council.
“Thank you to my fellow councilmembers for your vote today,” Jimenez said. “It means the world to me. To the community of Healdsburg, this is your council, this is what your council looks like now. Our city will be faced with challenges and it is going to be difficult, but I look around on our virtual dais here and I think you have every segment of our community represented in Healdsburg. I look forward to working with you all.”
With the new council configuration solidified, council members said they were eager to get to work.
“This year has presented historic challenges for our community and for our nation, really testing our community’s resolve. COVID has caused economic uncertainty, many lives have been lost and we’ve experienced yet another wildfire in our community and these challenges facing our community are severe, but I am committed to doing the hard work and continuing to support Healdsburg. I will be a representative for everyone in our community whether they voted for me or not,” Kelley said.
Palacios said she is “absolutely looking forward to serving the community.”
“I am very honored that I was selected by the people and I want to thank Councilmember (Joe) Naujokas for his progressive ideas and for bringing up things that would not be mentioned on council most likely if it were not for him taking a risk and putting himself out there, so I really appreciate that,” Palacios said.
Palacios also thanked former Councilmember Shaun McCaffery for helping her campaign as well as helping other council members with their campaign.
“It really shows that he is always willing to help and what a big heart he has,” Palacios said. “Thank you for all of the work you have done and for your mentorship … We have big shoes to fill.”
Hagele said he is excited about the new council and is looking forward to doing what he can to amplify and elevate the fresh new youthful voices on the council.
The council also said a few words in honor of the departure of longtime council member McCaffery and Naujokas, both of whom decided not to run for reelection this year.
Hagele said it has been an honor to serve with McCaffery — who has served on the council for eight years — and Naujokas for the last four years.
The three ran for council four years ago and became friends through the whole process. Hagele said he hopes McCaffery and Naujokas will stay in touch.
“And to Councilmember McCaffery, you were definitely a mentor to me as I joined council and went through some pretty chaotic times. There is a lot that I have learned from you and I credit some of the bigger things that passed in Healdsburg such as Measure H and Measure P to you being able to help navigate getting the language right so that they could pass,” Hagele said.
Hagele added that once COVID-19 is over he’d like to resume his post council meeting hotdog outing with McCaffery at John and Zeke’s.
Jimenez thanked Naujokas and McCaffery for their years of service and said that “There is no doubt that you put Healdsburg first.”
Jimenez said of Naujokas, “Special thanks to Joe, because I don’t think I would be here if it had not been for Joe’s allyship to our communities of color. You really started a conversation and I
Mitchell also thanked Naujokas and McCaffery for their service, engagement and steady hand in leadership.
McCaffery said while it is bittersweet feeling to be leaving the council it has been a pleasure serving among all of the councilmembers.
“It has been a great run,” McCaffery said.
He congratulated Kelley and Palacios for their election win and also recognized Jimenez and Mitchell for their work on the council, saying it was like Jimenez was made for this role and applauding Mitchell for running the meetings like “clockwork.”
Naujokas’ parting message was that he always tried to look at issues and items not as a dichotomy, but as items that can be included together instead of being created as an “either / or” situation or resolution.
“One of the things I have learned is the importance of not getting caught in the false dichotomy, not getting caught in an ‘either/or’ mentality like either hotels or homes, locals or tourists. It’s (about) locals and tourists, hotels and homes, you and me and if there’s one thing I’d like to part with is that spirit and to please keep that in mind,” Naujokas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.