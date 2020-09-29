The Healdsburg City Council will convene a special meeting tomorrow, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. to provide city staff direction on a proposed development agreement (DA) amendment with the developer of the Montage Resort, a project formerly known as Saggio Hills.
The potential DA amendment is in relation to the plans and scope of the planned fire substation, park, community trails and affordable housing. The proposal does not include plans to eliminate or curb any of the above items, rather it outlines some logistical requests from the developer regarding the planning process and proposes an alternative site near Healdsburg Avenue for the affordable housing aspect of the project.
Council consideration and guidance and input from the public is only the first step toward seeing the amendment come to fruition.
If the council provides guidance to move forward with a DA amendment, it would require a public hearing by the Healdsburg Planning Commission and a public hearing by the city council prior to introduction, first reading and adoption of an ordinance amending the DA.
After many delays caused by wildfires and COVID-19, the high-end Montage Resort is nearing completion and is slated to open this winter, prompting many questions from residents about why changes to the agreement seem to be occurring at the eleventh hour.
To address resident questions and concerns the city held an informational Zoom meeting last week and provided an extensive report on the history of the development and the status of it at this point in time.
“The question is ‘why?’ Why are we looking at this formal amendment at this time? There had been two insubstantial staff-level amendments — one in April 2016 and one in 2019 — but at this time we fully understand that the developer is moving forward towards an imminent opening of the Montage Resort so we understand work is being done late this year and the intent is to open up the Montage Resort and it is time to see where everybody is and bring things together,” said David Woltering, the city’s interim community development director. “There is a park site, a fire substation, there are trails, public improvements, and so as we look toward an opening of the resort and looking at where we are with all of these projects, it is a time to create a clear path forward … We also have some timing issues we need to resolve (with when the grading would take place for the park) and given these circumstances the developer formally submitted a letter on June 30 specifically requesting that we come together and look at a formal third amendment to this development agreement.”
Additionally, the Sept. 30 meeting will serve as a follow up to a Jan. 21 meeting at the start of the year when the city council provided direction for the developer, Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. with Robert Green, to look for an alternative site for the associated affordable housing project.
At the time, council received a report about the affordable housing site analysis, which evaluated the site constraints and potential for housing. The council was given three options to consider:
● Convert the site to an open space preserve and find an alternative affordable housing site within the city that could accommodate 150 affordable housing units.
● Develop a townhome or a cottage court style project that could offer around 70 for sale, price-restricted units.
● Develop a 150-unit rental affordable housing complex.
The council unanimously agreed to consider moving the affordable housing obligation from the Montage site to a different location within the city limits. Council and city staff suggested giving the developer around six to nine months to locate an alternative site.
Now, seven months later, the developer has found a 5.9-acre site on the west side of Healdsburg Avenue immediately south of the community center. The site is known as the Vercelli Property and the developer reports that the owner is willing to sell.
According to the agenda item report, “The Saggio Hills/Montage site provides a near-term opportunity to offer middle-income and homeownership opportunities, with potential for equity sharing, while the Vercelli site may be more appropriate as a tax-credit project targeted at lower income rental housing.”
The other topics proposed for consideration in this third DA amendment for — which city staff and the developer have reached a consensus recommendation — include:
● The fire substation.
● The community park and Fox Pond Trail.
● The public Northwest Trail on the resort parcel north of Passalacqua Road.
● The street connection between Passalacqua, Parkland Farms and Parkland Farms Boulevard.
● Upgrading Passalacqua Road to public street standards.
● And the consideration of the affordable housing location.
Specifically with these items, the developer is proposing at this point that the city would provide park plans to the developer, an estimate for the cost of the mass grading of the park site (which based on the estimate the developer would provide funds to the city to cover the grading) and a $3 million contribution from the developer toward the park construction, according to Woltering. The city has drawn about $2 million to date for the park.
Woltering said for the fire substation the idea from the developer would be to get an estimate on the grading for the substation site and the developer would contribute that sum of money. The developer would pay the remaining sum that it owes for the substation, which is estimated to be about $1.6 million.
For the Fox Pond Trail, the new idea from the developer would be to get an estimate of costs to construct the trail and then provide those funds to the city for it to be constructed later by the city. Instead of the northwest vineyard loop the idea would be to construct a trailhead parking lot up in the area of the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space.
“The idea of this (discussion with council) is to get a true value of these improvements, whether it is the trail or the grading, so that in terms of negotiations as the city would go forward with the developer there is a true value assigned to these costs,” Woltering said.
In terms of the road connections and improvements Healdsburg Interim City Manager David Kiff said that work will depend on whether or not the affordable housing will go in on the original Montage site or if it will be built at a different site within the city.
“If the site stays as affordable housing then Passalacqua and Parkland Farms would have to be built to public street standards and the emergency vehicle access (EVA) road is not needed. If the site becomes open space then only EVA number two is required and that is necessary through the fire code and it would be a paved emergency vehicle access way connecting Parkland Farms Boulevard to Passalacqua and it would be for emergency vehicles and open to the public in the event of an evacuation was needed. That is non-negotiable, there has to be an EVA in there unless there is a road over it,” Kiff explained.
In other words, whether affordable housing or an open space preserve goes into the site, there is a minimum requirement for creating at least one paved EVA with water and electric utilities between Parkland Farms Boulevard and Passalacqua Road.
A full summary of all of the topics proposed for consideration in the DA amendment is listed in the agenda packet. Scroll down to packet page nine to view the summary. http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2030&Inline=True
To view Wednesday's meeting virtually, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes. Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
