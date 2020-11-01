The agenda looks light for the next Healdsburg City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, yet there are still a few items of interest including a COVID-19 update from the interim city manager and a discussion to consider bringing back the city’s transportation advisory commission (TAC).
Monday’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually.
Presentations and recognitions
The city council will recognize Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke for his employee anniversary with the city of Healdsburg.
Burke joined the police department in November of 2010. Burke previously worked as the chief of police for the city of Lakeport. He is also a former prosecutor with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and was a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department.
When Burke joined the force in 2010 he told The Tribune, “I’m really excited about it, that’s for sure. I want to work in a place where I can see myself for a very, very long time. I want to take myself to the next level as a small town police chief.”
He succeeded former Healdsburg Police Chief Susan Jones.
City manager report
Interim Healdsburg City Manager David Kiff will provide an update on COVID-19. He will also inform the council on the response to the small three-acre Russian Fire that occurred earlier this week.
The fire started near the backside of the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve around 1:13 a.m. Monday morning, Oct. 26, and was contained in a few hours by Healdsburg Fire crews, CalFire and other local fire agencies.
New business
No public hearings or old business discussions are set for Monday’s meeting.
New business items include a discussion on the former TAC and consideration for adopting a resolution establishing a tree mitigation fund.
TAC
The council will discuss and offer guidance to city staff as to whether or not to bring back the TAC, create some other format — such as an ad hoc committee or a public workshop — for transportation discussions, or to continue to forward TAC-related items to the Healdsburg Planning Commission.
The city currently has four boards and commissions, the community housing committee, the parks and recreation commission, the planning commission and the senior citizen advisory commission.
Previously, the city had a TAC, which was formed in 2010 with the purpose of providing citizen and community perspective and input on the development of public transportation planning, facilities and programs.
The commission had met a few times in 2018, 2017 and 2016, but
in February of 2019 the city council received a presentation regarding the future of TAC and there was council consensus to dissolve the TAC and reassign its duties to the Healdsburg Planning Commission.
According to the agenda packet, “In the staff report discussing sunsetting the TAC, staff noted: “during the last couple years, it has been difficult to find enough productive topics for the TAC to address, resulting in many canceled meetings. The TAC has no specific funding set aside to help focus their efforts. Additionally, the quarterly meeting schedule that the TAC has utilized makes it difficult to keep momentum on issues, and even more difficult when a meeting is canceled, or an item is pushed out to the next meeting.”
The TAC was officially dissolved on June, 4, 2019.
Councilmember Joe Naujokas recently requested that the TAC be brought back with a more limited assignment of having only annual meetings in January and February when the city two-year budget is prepared.
In this scenario the TAC would receive presentations about city capital projects and needs associated with transportation and transit and would then make recommendations to the council as to which projects or programs should be funded in the two-year capital improvement plan or budget.
Naujokas, Healdsburg Public Works Director Larry Zimmer and Kiff discussed a few different options for this concept:
● Bring back the TAC as a formal commission with the possibility of adding the additional duties of addressing climate change.
● Establishing an ad hoc committee for January to March of 2022 as a trial run.
● Adding an additional public outreach and communication element to the development of the city’s capital improvement plan that’s focused on transportation and transit. An example of this concept would be planning a public input workshop on transportation.
If the council reaches a consensus on any of the three aforementioned options, then the topic will be brought back to a future council meeting for formal approval.
Tree mitigation fund
The maintenance of city-owned street trees does not have a specific funding source so city staff is proposing the creation of a tree mitigation fund with dedicated funds for the maintenance of non-city park trees.
Staff is recommending to fund the mitigation fund with a $20,000 transfer from the city’s General Fund.
How to watch the meeting
To watch the virtual meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx
To view the agenda packet visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2036&Inline=True
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
