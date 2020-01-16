The Healdsburg City Council will hold a special workshop on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. prior to their regular meeting at 6 p.m, to discuss the future of the city-owned Cerri Building and site at 3 North St. They will also discuss affordable housing and mixed-use plan options for two other sites, 155 Dry Creek and Saggio Hills, a 91.11-acre development in the north end of town off of Healdsburg Avenue.
Cerri
There are several possible uses for the site, among them a plan for a community event space and site for the Healdsburg Farmers Market, which the Foley Family Foundation has pledged up to $7 million for.
In a letter of interest to the city of Healdsburg Courtney Foley wrote of the foundation’s pledge, “As business owners and residents of Healdsburg, the Foley family is deeply invested in the community and are committed to supporting our city’s continued progress as a preeminent destination for families and visitors, while honoring its rich agricultural ties. Owning wineries, restaurants and tasting rooms within Healdsburg gives the Foley family many opportunities to showcase the wonderful bounty that our community has to offer. We believe investing in a permanent home for the local farmers, artisans and creators who allow Healdsburg to shine so brightly would be an ideal use for the centrally located 3 North St. building.”
The proposed event space would feature room for gatherings and events, an open-air event space, catering kitchen and public restrooms.
Other possible uses for the site include a plan for 55 affordable housing rental units, a mixed-use approach that includes 45 units and a new space for the Healdsburg Regional Library, or a site for a SMART (Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit) train platform or a platform with farmers market space.
The SMART train option would include a land swap with SMART, the 3 North St. site for the current train depot site.
Dry Creek
There are two options to consider for the Dry Creek site: Mixed-use development with 45 low-income rentals, or all residential with 55 low-income rentals.
The site was originally purchased by the city’s redevelopment agency for the purpose of serving as affordable housing.
Saggio Hills
The current development plan for Saggio Hills includes an estimated 130 hotel rooms, 113.23 acres for around 70 single-family homes and approximately 150 affordable housing units.
Option one for the site is to convert it to open space conservation in exchange for developer purchasing and deeding to the city for an alternative site for 150 housing units in the city for multifamily affordable housing. Option two focuses on townhome or cottage court style housing and would offer 70 for-sale, price restricted units. Option three would be to construct a multifamily building complex with 150 affordable housing rental units targeting low and moderate-income families.
When and where:
The workshop starts at 4 p.m. at city hall, 401 Grove St. To view the workshop packet visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1938&Inline=True
