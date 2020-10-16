The Healdsburg City Council has a small agenda on tap for its next meeting on Oct. 19, however, a big item on the agenda is the 2020-21 mid-year budget review, which will include a presentation on revenue received and expenditure plans for the coming year.
The budget review is important because it provides a look into the city’s current financial health and sets the stage for spending on various projects for the coming fiscal year.
Monday’s meeting will be held virtually and will start at 6 p.m.
Presentations/City manager report
To start the meeting off, residents Tami and Richard Norgrove Jr. and Mary St. Clair will be presented with the city’s “Marie Sparks Memorial Volunteer Award” for their time volunteering in the Healdsburg community.
The Norgroves have been involved with many aspects of the Healdsburg community for over 20 years.
Richard Norgrove has served on the Healdsburg Parks & Rec Commission and the volunteer fire department. He’s also been a part of the local Kiwanis Club, the Healdsburg Little League and has served as a CYO basketball coach and assistant athletic director.
His wife Tami has been involved with the Soroptimist Club, Healdsburg Little League, high school sports, the Raven Theatre Dancing with the Stars program and the Healdsburg Science Fair Committee. She has also been on the Healdsburg High School Project Graduation Committee for five years as the committee’s president.
For the past 10 years, Mary St. Clair has spearheaded the Healdsburg Supporting Our Soldiers program, which works to pack and send boxes of food and other necessities to soldiers overseas. So far, the program has sent 3,640 boxes to soldiers stationed in harm's way.
Following presentations, Interim City Manager David Kiff will provide a COVID-19 update and the Healdsburg Community Services Department will provide an update on Halloween festivities.
Consent calendar
Notable items on the consent calendar include termination of a local emergency and a public art installation proposal.
In consent, council will adopt a resolution terminating the existence of a local emergency in response to the Walbridge Fire in August.
Council will also adopt a resolution approving the installation of donated sculpture provided by the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation. The sculpture will be installed in the southeast pedestrian area of the Healdsburg Avenue roundabout.
The sculpture, titled “Rounder,” is a large circular piece created by artist Roger Berry. It was constructed of Corten steel in 2014 and is approximately 108 inches in diameter and weighs about 2,500 pounds.
According to the Voigt Family proposal, similar sculptures have been installed throughout Healdsburg and it is expected to last for decades outdoors.
Berry has been creating sculptures since the 1970s and his work has been exhibited across the country. He has been commissioned to create over 30 site-specific sculptural works for cities and corporations around the world and in California.
Old business
The main item on the agenda is the mid-year budget review for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Heather Ippoliti, the city’s administrative services director, will provide a presentation on the revenue received in the last and current fiscal year and on all of the planned budget expenditures and allocations for several projects and programs implemented in response to COVID-19. These programs include child care, CARES Act funding and economic development.
According to the agenda item packet, the presentation will focus on city funds that have been the most impacted by the shelter in place order — the General Fund, the Community Services Fund and Measure V funds.
Fund summary
The city’s General Fund ended the 2019-20 fiscal year with a fund balance of $8,173,957, $717,002 more than end-of-year estimates. Revenues came in $791,383 more than anticipated, which was offset by an increase in spending of $75,040.
In expenditures, the city spent 102% of its appropriated budget, 6.2% more than last fiscal year. In terms of reserves, as of June 30, reserves were at $4,082,495, 28.5% of annual expenditures. The council reserve policy for the General Fund is 30% of annual expenditures.
The community services department has faced significant reductions in programming due to its strapped fund.
Services like the swim center, arts and culture events, recreation and sports programs, community center operations, senior center programs, park maintenance and holiday decor have been reduced as a result.
The Community Services Fund ending fund balance for fiscal year 2019-20 is at $566,333.
The estimated Measure V, half-cent sales tax ending fund balance as of June 30, is $251,373.
At the end of the report council will vote to:
● Adopt a resolution amending the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
● Adopt a resolution amending the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
● Adopt a resolution rescinding Resolution No. 120-2020 and reestablishing the list of authorized positions.
How to watch the meeting
To watch the virtual meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx
To view the agenda packet visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2034&Inline=True
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner, you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
