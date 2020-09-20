The Healdsburg City Council has a short agenda on tap for their meeting on Monday, Sept. 21.
There are no public hearings or new business slated for the meeting, however, Interim City Manager David Kiff will provide a COVID-19 update and there are a few other notable presentation items such as a report on the sale of the Healdsburg District Hospital. A check-in meeting to discuss a development agreement amendment regarding the Montage resort was scheduled for the meeting but was rescheduled to a meeting on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
The city will also recognize community services volunteer coordinator Donna O’Brien, who is set to retire on Oct. 2.
Presentations and reports
Longtime Healdsburg resident and community services volunteer coordinator Donna O’Brien is set to retire from her post on Oct. 2 and to recognize her years of work and for her creation of the successful senior center Driver’s Assisting Seniors in Healdsburg (DASH) program, the city will present O’Brien with a special proclamation.
O’Brien started working with the city in 2016 and most recently served as a senior center staff member and as the city’s volunteer coordinator. She also worked as a seasonal summer camp leader and as afterschool program recreation leader.
O’Brien took the lead in starting the DASH program in 2019 and it became a popular service for seniors. The free service can take riders anywhere in town and out of town for medical appointments.
The program was unveiled in June 2019 and had its first ride on June 25, 2019 and by the end of that summer it had completed over 200 rides with a fleet of all electric vehicles.
According to the city proclamation, due to O’Brien’s hard work on the senior center DASH program she has been lovingly referred to as “Dashing Donna.”
Kiff will also provide an update on Sonoma County COVID-19 data.
A representative from the North Sonoma County Healthcare District will also be present to provide a presentation on the sale of the Healdsburg District Hospital.
On July 30 the board of directors voted unanimously to advance the sale of the Healdsburg District Hospital to an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health, the same entity that owns and operates Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and has a pending purchase of Petaluma Valley Hospital.
The sale of the Healdsburg hospital must be approved by a majority of healthcare district voters. The healthcare district includes registered voters in Windsor, Healdsburg, Geyserville, Cloverdale and some of the surrounding unincorporated areas of the county’s fourth supervisorial district.
Healthcare district board member James Nantell told The Tribune in August that a lease with Providence St. Joseph was first considered, however, it would have required a much longer term agreement in order to support all of the required investments to the hospital.
An appraisal of the hospital property has set it at a market value of $15 million, the purchase price agreed to by all parties. The sale is Measure BB on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Consent calendar
A noteworthy item set for approval in the council’s consent calendar is the adoption of a lease amendment for the Villa Chanticleer with Tayman Golf Group Inc.
At a city council meeting earlier this month, council directed city staff to pursue a cost sharing agreement in order to help Tayman with carrying costs of operating the Villa during COVID-19.
While the carrying costs continue to come in to keep the historical Villa operational, revenue garnered from events has come to a complete halt due to the coronavirus.
Note on Montage meeting
A check-in meeting to discuss a development agreement amendment regarding the Montage resort was scheduled for Monday’s city council meeting but was rescheduled for a special meeting set to be held on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
Kiff made the announcement of the meeting change in a video post to the city of Healdsburg Facebook page.
“This is a very complex issue as you can understand, and I want to try to help people understand a little bit better. One of the most important things to remember is that no one, not the developer or the city, no one has proposed not completing the important improvements,” Kiff said in the video. “We still need to build a park, we still need to build a fire substation, we still need to build the trails and some of the road improvements.”
He said the big issue is when they will be built and by whom and at what cost.
“That’s really among the things that council will be discussing … I want to mention the affordable housing component, please know that while the developer has proposed taking the affordable house site and the affordable housing units and moving those off site. We can’t not place them somewhere. State law including a law called ‘No Net Loss,’ says that we need to land those units and they need to be somewhere in Healdsburg,” Kiff said.
How to watch Monday city council
To watch the virtual meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
