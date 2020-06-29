Council to consider options for vacant council seat, budget approval
At a special meeting this afternoon at 4 p.m., the Healdsburg City Council will consider three options for filling a soon-to-be vacant city council seat. Council can either call for a special election on Nov. 3 at which time the seat would be filled by the elected individual, or, they can appoint a resident to fill the seat until the special election.
Alternatively, council can appoint a resident to carry out outgoing Mayor Leah Gold’s 2.5-year term.
Depending on which option the council takes action on, a mayor and vice mayor will be appointed.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Healdsburg resident and Noble Folk CEO Ozzy Jimenez announced on social media that he is seeking the full 2.5-year appointment for city council.
In a June 27 Facebook post, Jimenez said that he has a “lived-in experience” that brings values and a perspective that the community needs.
“You have always been in my heart Healdsburg and I will not have our community be defined by the mishandling of a moment,” Jimenez wrote. “The time is now to ask our city council to appoint an individual like myself to chart a path forward and that listens to everyone especially our most vulnerable and unheard. It is what our community and voters desire.”
His post received hundreds of comments of support from community members, and later that weekend, Jimenez thanked residents for their support.
“A sincere thank you to you all. I’ve received so many emails of support of the full appointment and hoping council will make the right choice,” Jimenez wrote. “This is an exceptional time unlike any in living memory.”
Budget approval
In the consent calendar council will also vote to approve the city budget for fiscal year 2020-21 and 2021-22.
To read about the city’s budget proposal for various city funds, check out our budget review articles: http://www.sonomawest.com/the_healdsburg_tribune/news/major-cuts-loom-for-city-s-community-services-department/article_c7d5a924-b679-11ea-84b3-1bf6fe91cae2.html
http://www.sonomawest.com/the_healdsburg_tribune/news/city-budget-review-looks-at-cuts-changes/article_f5fbc344-9b01-11ea-8bd1-77bc4a3963f2.html
The city council meeting will start at 4 p.m. and will be available to view live here: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
