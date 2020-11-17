The election of a new city council member doesn’t only change who sits where on the dais, it ushers in a period of new perspectives and goals for the city and Healdsburg City Councilmember-elect Skylaer Palacios has several goals in mind for the new year, including tackling affordable housing, COVID-19 and language justice.
The Healdsburg Tribune spoke with Palacios to discuss these goals and more as well as the ongoing challenges of economic development and living with COVID-19.
Affordable housing
While Palacios recognized that the city cannot work on affordable housing development on its own, she said she’d welcome developer ideas and projects that focus on making homes that are affordable for people of all income levels.
“I think it would be a great idea to look at developments that are manufacturing homes that are modular homes that are cheaper because I think now the average home is around $800,000 in Healdsburg. I’d definitely welcome some kind of project like that and looking into ways to create affordable home buying opportunities,” Palacios said.
Economic development
Working on economic development and solutions that stimulate the local economy are other items that Palacios would like to work on.
During her campaign, Palacios noted that since a big chunk of the city budget depends on Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT), she’d like to look for a way to diversify the local economy in order to rely less on TOT revenue.
“We need to look at other industries that could help put money into the fund and increase sales tax. Economic diversification would be industries like arts, green industries and healthcare,” Palacios said at a virtual candidates forum in September.
To that end, she said she’s willing to explore cannabis business options in town.
“I think we have to look at cannabis again and see if that would be a viable business that we could maybe establish in town,” Palacios said.
The arts
Palacios is on the Healdsburg Center for the Arts nonprofit board with a focus on promoting the performing arts and she’s since been passionate about creating more art engagement opportunities for residents and kids.
“COVID has definitely kind of stopped (performing arts) but I was thinking maybe we could have a lineup of solo performing artists or something like that is probably doable,” she mused.
When the timing is right and there are less COVID-19 restrictions, Palacios said she is looking forward to doing something along those lines that further promotes and creates opportunities for performing arts and artists.
She said it would be nice for residents to have something to look forward to and to get back in the community once COVID-19 allows them to do so safely.
“We’ve had a lot happen … things like the Raven (Film Center) closing down, that was huge, and now we have one less art establishment and I know that was such a big part of my childhood and of a lot of others,” Palacios said.
Language justice and equity
“One of the things that I would like to do is to establish either a Latinx BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) committee or some kind of an equity committee just to ensure that the city’s resources are appropriately apportioned to everyone through socioeconomic and ethnic lines,” she said.
Palacios added that she’d like to keep an eye on capital improvement projects and infrastructure work to make sure that projects such as sidewalk repair aren’t happening just in the wealthier areas of town, but in all areas where maintenance is needed.
“We just really want to make sure that we are sharing the resources and making Healdsburg equitable for everybody,” she said.
As a city council member, she’ll also be looking at things like language justice to make sure that all city documentation and city council materials are in Spanish as well as English.
She said she’s also doing a review of the agenda on social media once she is sworn in in order to get more people engaged with the process.
“A lot of people don’t have time to look at the city council agenda so maybe Ariel, Ozzy and I can take turns going over the agenda and doing a Facebook Live thing. I think that would be something that would be good for getting more people engaged,” Palacios said.
Getting ready for council and the challenges ahead
When asked of Palacios what some of the challenges the city has to face, the top answer that came to mind was COVID-19, but she also cited economic development.
“One of the most pressing issues is definitely COVID and COVID recovery. It is a tricky issue but I am looking forward to coming up with solutions, getting creative and supporting our businesses,” Palacios said.
She said economic development and diversification will definitely be a challenge looking forward.
“We have lost a lot of businesses so figuring out to promote and support business. New and existing businesses going into the new year I feel like will be a top priority coupled with the actual health of our citizens and fighting against the spread of (COVID-19).”
In order to get up to speed and learn the ropes of city council Palacios said she has been talking with city staff and reviewing council meeting agendas with some of the outgoing councilmembers.
“I have been able to talk to city staff including the incoming city manager (Jeff Kay) and we had a really good conversation and I am really looking forward to working with all of them and him as well. I feel he brings a really good balanced perspective and new perspective to town, so I am looking forward to that,” she said.
In the coming weeks, the Tribune will be featuring interviews with those set to be elected to the Healdsburg City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.