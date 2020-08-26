The county of Sonoma is holding a virtual community briefing on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for those impacted by the Meyers or Walbridge fires.
According to a press release from the county, residents will hear from Sonoma County, CalFire, California Office of Emergency Services, state and local officials. At the information briefing, the various entities will present information about help that’s available to both residents and business owners who were impacted by the fires.
“Panelists also will include Congressional Representatives Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, state Senator Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Sonoma County Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, CalFire Division Chief Ben Nicholls and CalFire Deputy Incident Commander Ron Myers,” the county’s announcement states. “Amy Bach, executive director of the non-profit group United Policyholders, also will be on hand to address issues related to evacuation expenses, smoke/ash damage and what to expect in working with insurance providers.”
Additionally, the county will be opening up local assistance centers soon, where those impacted by the fires can get information about help that’s available to them.
The panelists will also be available to answer questions from the public. Those wanting to attend the session can do so via Zoom or through the County of Sonoma Facebook page, where the session will be livestreamed. People can also email questions to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.
