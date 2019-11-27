The County of Sonoma has established deadlines for property owners to clear Kincade Fire debris following completion of the county sponsored Household Hazardous Waste sweep.
Property owners must submit a debris removal application form and site work plan by Jan. 31. All components of debris removal, including soil testing, must be completed by May 15.
"Proper disposal of debris following a fire is a critical step, not only so that rebuilding can begin, but also to protect the health and safety of the property owner, community and the environment," stated Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt. "The County is available to help and support owners of the 372 destroyed structures with every step of the fire debris removal process.”
A Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) sweep is currently underway at no cost to property owners, and is expected to be finished by Nov. 30. A Property Clean-up Status map, showing completed hazardous waste inspections and removal, is now available at socoemergency.org/ home/emergency/maps.
Unlike the government-sponsored debris removal program available after the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fires, property owners with destroyed structures from the Kincade Fire must have a debris removal application and work plan approved by Environmental Health.
Property owners may complete the debris removal process on their own with oversight from licensed professionals, or may hire a licensed contractor to perform the work. Property owners are asked to submit a Debris Removal Application form and work plan identifying how debris will be removed by Jan. 31, 2020. These forms and other helpful information including Debris Removal Requirements and Property Clean-up Frequently Asked Questions can be found at SoCoEmergency.org/ Recover.
Property owners can contact Environmental Health for information and assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 625 5th St. in Santa Rosa, by phone at 707-565-6700 or by email at ehdebrisremoval@sonoma-county.org.
Submitted Debris Removal Applications and site work plans will be reviewed and approved on an ongoing basis.
County staff will review materials for strict adherence to debris management requirements that ensure safety to workers, the public, and the environment.
The deadline to complete all fire debris removal and submit all completion paperwork to Environmental Health is May 15, 2020.
For more Kincade Fire recovery information, visit: SoCoEmergency.org/ Recover.
— Submitted by the County of Sonoma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.