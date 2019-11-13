Community members with damaged or destroyed properties from the Kincade Fire are invited to attend a community meeting and insurance workshop on Saturday to receive assistance and support to help recover and rebuild. Details and a schedule for the meeting are below:
Date:
Saturday, Nov. 16
Location:
Alexander Valley Community Hall, 5512 CA-128, Geyserville, 95441
Schedule:
10 a.m. County Recovery Services
· Update from District 4 Supervisor James Gore and county officials on Kincade Fire property clean-up, permits for rebuild, temporary structures, tree removal, tax assessor and more.
11:15 a.m. United Policyholders Roadmap to Recovery Workshop
· First steps and basic FAQs for total and partial losses on documentation, securing temporary housing, hiring professional help and navigating the insurance claim process.
11:45 a.m. United Policyholders Policy Review Clinic
· Clinic will include one-on-one assistance to review insurance policies and coverages, maximums, limits, etc.
For information from the county on Kincade Fire recovery, visit SoCoEmergency.org/Recover.
