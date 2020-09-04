Little Saint will feature food and retail, space for music and art
San Francisco-based nonprofit Saint Joseph’s Arts Foundation and local realtors announced the sale of the old SHED property yesterday afternoon. Healdsburg Compass Realtor Alain-Martin Pierret says the couple who purchased the building on behalf of the foundation is a Bay Area couple who have a residence in Healdsburg and have made it their home away from home.
While Pierret said he couldn’t reveal the name of the new owners at this time, he did say that they want to be very “community minded” with the transformation of the SHED into a gathering place for art, music and food, and want to provide something that will be a great asset to the community.
According to Pierret, the new owner is a resident of the Healdsburg region, “The new concept, called ‘Little Saint,’ is an evolution of SHED’s legacy,” Pierret said in a statement.
The 10,000-plus square foot SHED property on North Street was listed by Colliers International and Pierret and his colleague Johnny Drake have represented the owners in the purchase.
The original concept for the SHED was envisioned by former owners Cindy Daniel and Doug Liption who wanted to create a modern grange experience where visitors and locals could eat, shop and participate in interactive classes and lectures on a variety of topics from kombucha brewing to cheese paring and even soba noodle crafting.
The property was built in 2013 and was the recipient of the 2014 James Beard Outstanding Restaurant Design Award, the 2015 Chicago Athenaeum American Architecture Award, and the 2015 AIA San Francisco Merit Award.
Daniel and Lipton announced the closure of SHED in 2018 and the beloved gathering space shuttered its doors on Dec. 31, 2018. In a Dec. 5, 2018 Tribune article, Daniel cited a decline in traffic and business following the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires as the main cause for the closure.
“After the fires we suffered a big loss in the last quarter of 2017 and we just weren’t able to recover. The forecast didn’t look like it needed to, and the writing was kind of on the walls,” Daniel told the Tribune.
While the brick and mortar store closed, online sales of curated pantry goods continued for a brief time. Now the new owners and of the partner designers Ken Fulk, aim to continue SHED’s legacy by creating a space.
“It was created by two very talented people, Cindy Daniel and Doug Lipton … when it closed people said it was the heart and soul, it was a place to eat, it helped so much for retail and wine sales,” Pierret said. “And with the new owners and with the help of Ken Fullk, a very talented businessperson and designer, they are going to bring a new life to it.”
He said even with the pandemic the SHED building should be a good space for art, food and gathering because you can open the walls and create a breezy indoor/outdoor environment.
“Even in this pandemic the building is ideal because you can open the glass walls and it has good ventilation and has access to the outside,” Pierret said.
The new concept for the SHED building will be an extension of the Saint Joseph’s Arts Foundation and will help support local artists, musicians, artisans and chefs, according to a press release from Compass.
“The community here and beyond will be pleased to learn that this anchor of downtown Healdsburg's shopping and dining scene, will be taking on a new life,” said Compass agent, Johnny Drake. “The farm-to-table concept organically resonates with the locals. When you are surrounded by the award-winning architecture, you feel as if you are in a rarefied space filled with palate-pleasing opportunities.”
The project and property, now called Little Saint, is slated to open this fall.
